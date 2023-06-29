Introducing the Ascaro x Eton Limited Edition Collection: When Luxury Meets Performance

Eton, the renowned purveyor of fine shirts, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration, this time with Ascaro, the exclusive padel club that also boasts their own line of court wear.

Introducing Ascaro x Eton, a limited edition micro collection comprised of three exquisite pieces that seamlessly blend luxury with performance. With an elegant ecru color palette and tonal branding, Eton fans and racket sports enthusiast alike can immerse themselves in subtle enduring style, where activewear meets modern luxury. Every carefully crafted piece in this collection embodies thoughtful design that effortlessly merges sophistication and functionality, ensuring an impeccable look, on the court or out on the town.

Credits: Eton, courtesy of the brand

The luxurious three-piece ensemble elegantly captures practicality intersected with sophistication. The sporty raglan zip-up tracksuit-style jacket in a robust yet lightweight sweat-wicking tech fabric and boasts a convenient two-way tonal zipper for styling and enhanced flexibility. Complementing the jacket are coordinating trousers, equipped with stitched permanent creases and invisible zippers at the bottom seams. Additionally, the collection includes an exquisite classic short sleeve piqué polo shirt. All three pieces bear discreet tonal Eton X Ascaro branding, accentuating the collection’s stylish appeal.

Credits: Eton, courtesy of the brand

This latest collaboration stands as a testament to the seamless fusion of luxury and performance seen in menswear today. Meticulously crafted with the utmost attention to detail and premium materials, each piece in the collection offers exceptional comfort, durability, and unrestricted freedom of movement. Elevate your performance while exuding timeless style, making a statement both on and off the court.

About Eton

Eton is a leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand founded in 1928 in Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation and style, Eton offers a wide assortment of shirts and accessories for every occasion in a man’s life. Their products are available in 50 markets worldwide through the online shop, as well as flagship stores located in New York, London, Stockholm, and Malmö. Additionally, their products are available at high-end retailers such as Harrod’s, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Ave, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.