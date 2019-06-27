Ireland to become 15th EU country to ban fur farming

The Irish government has announced plans to ‘phase out’ fur farming, making the country the 15th in Europe to make such a ban.

The new bill, which was approved by the Irish cabinet on Tuesday, will make it illegal for any new fur farms to be established, while ‘phase out’ plans will be put in place for current operators to allow them time to close the sector and for employees to find alternative opportunities.

While many other European countries have banned fur farming, the approach has generally been to allow a phase out period over a number of years. There are currently three mink fur farms operating in counties Donegal, Laois and Kerry which are considered as large farms producing approximately 110,000 pelts per year. The number of farms reduced from four to three in 2014.

Commenting on the decision in a statement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: “There has been considerable international and societal debate about fur farming. While the department has strengthened its controls over the sector in recent years, it is clear that there has been a shift in societal expectations in relation to the sector and recent veterinary evidence suggests that the farming of mink is counter to good animal welfare. Taking these considerations into account, it is considered timely to commence the phasing out of the industry in Ireland.”

The anti-fur movement continues to pick up pace within the fashion industry. In recent years, leading fashion names such as Gucci, Versace, Burberry, Chanel and Jimmy Choo have all gone fur-free.