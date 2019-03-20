Zadig & Voltaire to ban animal fur in future collections

Zadig & Voltaire has become the latest brand to say it will stop using animal fur in its collections, Peta France reports.

The French fashion label, which currently has more than 300 outlets in over 30 countries globally, confirmed the fur ban in all future collections to animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).

Zadig & Voltaire joins a growing list of brands and designers turning their back on animal fur, with Burberry, Versace, Gucci and Giorgio Armani all pledging to rid their catwalk of real fur in recent years.