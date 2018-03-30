Is modeling the next industry to be disrupted?

The modeling industry as we know is facing disruption as new apps are replacing traditional bookers and agencies.

One such app called Agent Inc, launched in February, is already the fastest growing modeling platform in the world, despite currently only being available in the United States.

Agent's aim is to make the modeling industry more efficient, less costly, transparent and safer for models.

With 13,000 models registered on its platform, broken down into a demographic of 90 percent women and 10 percent men, the platform offers companies individually selected models with diverse looks, showcased in high-resolution photos.

Via its app, clients can find and book the models of their choice at their convenience and subsequently manage all aspects of the booking from a single screen. Clients can see when models are available, without having to wait for agencies to get back to them.

Both clients and models are user-rated

Much like Uber, Agent Inc works on a rating system, so both models & clients can make informed decisions regarding with whom they want to work. Ratings are clearly displayed alongside every profile. Messages can be sent via the app in real time, so there is no need for models to give their personal information.

Model safety is a priority

“We vet the clients the same way we vet the models,” Mark Willingham, cofounder and chief executive officer of Agent Inc., told WWD. Vetting includes a background check into criminal and sex offenders lists as well are requiring registered companies to verify their businesses.

Models must be over 18, but like model scouts must be approved to be featured on the site, joinagent.com. “We want massive diversity,” Willingham told WWD, “we have to believe someone will hire you.”

Modeling agencies on average charge both models and clients 20 percent of the fees. Agent Inc allows models to be listed for free, but takes a 10 percent commission on bookings and 5 percent from clients. With a payment system in place, companies booking models must provide their credit card details at time of booking, allowing for models to be paid on the same day.

Of course modeling wouldn't be without its grey areas, whether that is requiring models to be semi nude for lingerie or fashion, the company states all information pertaining to shoots must be available in the job description. Models can indicate in their bio which types of shoots they are willing – or not willing – to do.

In a blog post the company stated: “We haven’t seen anything good in this (Fashion & Modeling) industry in a long time. On one side of the spectrum we see mega Modeling Agencies like Ford, IMG, and Wilhelmina to name some big ones. Each very reputable and represent the best of the best with entrenched business practices.

And on the other we see products like Model Mayhem, regional Facebook groups, and shoddy Craigslist postings. None of which (even the Agencies) provide a safe, reliable, and efficient (modern) way of booking and working with Talent.

We also see things happen like young and vulnerable workers being exploited, Michele Waagaard telling us the ugly side of modeling, and are deeply moved by the misfortunes that occurred in the Girl Model Documentary."

The app is also aiming to work with broader industry talents, including photographers, stylists and makeup-artist.

While the creme de la creme of models and creatives may not want their fees visible for all companies to see, for many starting out in the industry it is an opportunity to be in charge of their creative career trajectory and keeping agency fees to a minimum..

Credit: Agent Inc app