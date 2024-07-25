Is Sarah Burton heading to Givenchy?

The luxury fashion industry is abuzz with speculation that Sarah Burton, the British designer who departed Alexander McQueen last September, may be poised to take the helm at Givenchy as its new creative director.

Burton, who spent over two decades at Alexander McQueen and succeeded the eponymous founder as creative director in 2010, has been widely credited with maintaining the brand's avant-garde spirit while expanding its commercial appeal. Her potential appointment at Givenchy, a house owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, would come at a crucial juncture for the brand.

Various industry sources, including Ms Tweed in Paris and Lauren Sherman of The Linesheet newsletter, have written about the potential move. Ms Burton was last seen at the Vogue World event in Paris during haute couture, a signal some interpret as the designer being about to take the reins of a Parisian fashion house.

Givenchy, which has seen a revolving door of creative directors in recent years, could benefit from Burton's proven track record of balancing artistic vision with commercial viability. Her expertise in both ready-to-wear and haute couture aligns well with Givenchy's dual focus on these segments.

Industry analysts suggest that such a move could signal LVMH's intent to elevate Givenchy's profile within its portfolio of luxury brands. The maison recently appointed new chief executive Alessandro Valenti after a 10-year tenure at Louis Vuitton. Burton's appointment would likely be viewed as a coup for the French house, potentially attracting renewed interest from high-end consumers and fashion enthusiasts alike following Matthew Williams' exit last December.

However, the transition would not be without challenges. Burton would need to navigate the delicate task of respecting Givenchy's rich heritage while infusing it with her own creative perspective. Additionally, the pressure to deliver immediate commercial success in an increasingly competitive luxury market could prove demanding, especially as Givenchy has had multiple directions under its previous creative leaderships.

As of now, neither Burton nor LVMH have officially commented on these speculations. Chanel and Fendi are also expected to announce new creative leads in the coming months, with John Galliano expected to be a free agent from October after reports confirmed he will not renew his contract at Maison Margiela.