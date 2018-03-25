Is Supreme collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana?

- Don-Alvin Adegeest |
American cult skate brand Supreme is thought to be collaborating with Italian maison Dolce & Gabbana.
The notoriously expensive and difficult to come by Supreme products would see a capsule edit similar to last year’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton.
While neither Supreme or D&G officially commented on a partnership, Stefano Gabbana on Instagram regrammed a post from one of Supreme’s most reliable accounts, called @supreme_leaks_news.
According to sources the collection will be released for Fall 18, and was signed off last week. Instagram account @boxlogosupreme posted: “Supreme will be collaborating with Dolce and Gabbana for the Fall/Winter 2018 season. Expect a nice collection with multiple pieces priced at the normal high-end range.”
According to Garage magazine, “We can probably, basically, but not technically confirm that Dolce & Gabbana x Supreme is happening.”
