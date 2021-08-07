Is the digital runway over? Milan Fashion Week gets physical for SS22

Milan Fashion Week will return to a mostly physical format for its upcoming spring summer 2022 season. The next edition of Milano Moda Donna is 21-27 September, of which 42 out 61 brands are returning with live events.

New this season will be Roberto Cavalli showing under creative direction of Fausto Puglisi as well as the return of Moncler and Boss. Notably absent are Gucci, opting to show outside of the traditional calendar, and Valentino, which holds a regular slot at Paris Fashion Week.

The seventh edition of Milano’s Graduate Fashion Show will also take place in September, highlighting the work and talent of students from the best Italian fashion schools. “Starting afresh with young people and enhancing our incredible supply chain, unique in the world, through fashion shows, events and presentations gives us new hope to look to the future” Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, said in a statement.

The updated calendar with presentations and events will be presented at a press conference on 7 September. For now, the majority of big Italian brands have confirmed the staging of physical shows. The list included Giorgio Armani, Versace, Prada, Etro, Missoni, Alberta Ferretti, Marni, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, N ° 21, Tod’s, Blumarine, Msgm, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Ermanno Scervino, Emporio Armani, Genny, Jil Sander, Sunnei, Drome and Dolce & Gabbana. There are also new names on the Milanese scene including Del Core, Marco Rambaldi and Act N ° 1. Other fashion houses have instead opted for the digital format, including Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, Gcds, Emilio Pucci, Calcaterra, Elisabetta Franchi and Laura Biagiotti.

Access only for the vaccinated

Last week the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that the next New York fashion week (8-12 September) will see a return to the physical format but access to the events will be allowed only to those who can confirm that they have been vaccinated. The CFDA is expected to release complete guidelines to ensure the safety of the events later this month. It is widely assumed that London, Milan and Paris will also issue their own procedures and Covid-19 regulations.