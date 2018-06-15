Isabel Marant to launch make-up collection with L’Oreal

French designer Isabel Marant has partnered with L’Oreal Paris for a capsule collection of make-up. Consisting of five products, the collaboration will launch in September during Paris Fashion Week on the day Marant is scheduled to show.

“I’ve always interpreted fashion’s ready-to-wear literally, and I couldn’t be more thrilled at this chance to do that in makeup with an on-the-go collection with L’Oréal Paris,” the designer says in a press release. “It has been a dream to get right inside makeup innovation and to offer this collection of day-into-night, natural-to-smoking makeup essentials I have always wanted.”

"This is a collaboration that’s really of the moment: synonymous with Parisian elegance, Isabel Marant is one of the great self-made designers today. Absolutely true to herself and her independence, she’s the perfect partner for the brand, in our drive to make every woman around the world feel worth it,” Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal Paris Global Brand President, says in the release.

Photo credit: Isabel Marant SS18, source: Isabel Marant website