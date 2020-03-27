ISEM: What Do Customers Really Want?

- Sponsor |
-
On Thursday April 2, ISEM (Universidad de Navarra) is organizing a free masterclass. This masterclass focuses on opportunities for students to rethink retailing from a customer’s perspective, identifying opportunities, solutions and tactics to simplify the shopping process, while reinforcing brand values and experience.
Topics
- What are current customer pain points when shopping?
- How can data provide a better understanding of customer needs?
- What are the key levers needed to create added value to the customer in a saturated retail environment?
- What internal mindsets and processes need to be challenged?
Learning outcomes
- Learn how to create an integrated customer-focused retail experience
- Determine opportunities to incorporate multi-layered sensory experiences into the store experience that effectively communicates brand values
- Leverage data analytics and new technologies to support brand sell-thru objectives and reinforce customer loyalty.
For more info or to register. Click here >>