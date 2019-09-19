Istituto Marangoni Paris and WSN Launch LAB SCENE Contest and Incubator

- Sponsor |
Istituto Marangoni Paris and WSN (Who’s Next & Premiere Classe) have launched the LAB SCENE incubator and contest to support young designers in the strategic and commercial development of their brands.
For 1 year, the winners will receive:
- Personalized coaching by experts and specialists
- 5 Masterclasses at Istituto Marangoni Paris
- Exclusive access to Istituto Marangoni Paris’ photo studio and ataliers
- 3 exhibitions in the WSN tradeshows (Who’s Next January and September 2020 edition and Premiere Class March 2020 edition)
Elements required to join the contest:
- Biography of Designer and Brand Presentation
- Look Book of last collection
- Business plan
- Detailed presentation of designs and creative choices
- Line sheet
- Brand has been established for 1-7 years with at least 2 collections already released
LAB. A laboratory of creation where young designers can test their collections in front of industry professionals and experiment with the development of their fashion brand with the help of mentors
SCENE. Where we give young talents a global stage to shine in the heart of events
THE JURY:
- Jean-Jacques Picart, former Fashion and Luxury consultant
- Ekaterina Glazunova, Buyer, Tom Greyhound Paris, Groupe Hyundai
- Maud Landre, Visual Merchandiser, Chanel
- Änissa Draa, E-commerce buyer, Printemps
- Stéphanie Brissay, Photography Stylist and Fashion Consultant
- Barnabe Hardy, Artistic Director, Isabel Marant
- Guillaume Donsante, Booker, M Management
- Olivier Klein, CEO, La Connexion Mode
Apply before the 31st of October. The 10 shortlisted candidates will be revealed in mid-November and the 3 winners will be announced at the beginning of December 2019.
Contact: [email protected]