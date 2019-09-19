Istituto Marangoni Paris and WSN Launch LAB SCENE Contest and Incubator

Istituto Marangoni Paris and WSN (Who’s Next & Premiere Classe) have launched the LAB SCENE incubator and contest to support young designers in the strategic and commercial development of their brands.

For 1 year, the winners will receive:

Personalized coaching by experts and specialists

5 Masterclasses at Istituto Marangoni Paris

Exclusive access to Istituto Marangoni Paris’ photo studio and ataliers

3 exhibitions in the WSN tradeshows (Who’s Next January and September 2020 edition and Premiere Class March 2020 edition)

Elements required to join the contest:

Biography of Designer and Brand Presentation

Look Book of last collection

Business plan

Detailed presentation of designs and creative choices

Line sheet

Brand has been established for 1-7 years with at least 2 collections already released

LAB. A laboratory of creation where young designers can test their collections in front of industry professionals and experiment with the development of their fashion brand with the help of mentors

SCENE. Where we give young talents a global stage to shine in the heart of events

THE JURY:

Jean-Jacques Picart, former Fashion and Luxury consultant

Ekaterina Glazunova, Buyer, Tom Greyhound Paris, Groupe Hyundai

Maud Landre, Visual Merchandiser, Chanel

Änissa Draa, E-commerce buyer, Printemps

Stéphanie Brissay, Photography Stylist and Fashion Consultant

Barnabe Hardy, Artistic Director, Isabel Marant

Guillaume Donsante, Booker, M Management

Olivier Klein, CEO, La Connexion Mode

Apply before the 31st of October. The 10 shortlisted candidates will be revealed in mid-November and the 3 winners will be announced at the beginning of December 2019.