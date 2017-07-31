Istituto Marangoni School of Fashion inaugurates new Mumbai campus

On Friday, Istituto Marangoni, one of Italy's premier fashion schools, inaugurated The Mumbai School of Fashion, to bring a unique educational method and a distinctive Italian identity to one of the most metropolitan areas in the world.

The grand opening was celebrated with an exclusive fashion show at Tote on the Turf at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, featuring emerging talents Charlotte Kroon, Choi Yeon In, Lu Xia and Iryna Demyanchuk from the schools of Milan, London and Paris, who showcased their capsule collections. Iryna Demyanchuk was awarded as 2017 International Designer of the Year.

Following the young designers’ fashion show, Rahul Mishra, Delhi-based fashion desinger and Istituto Marangoni Milan alumnus, showcased a selection of his best outfits. Mishra is Istituto Marangoni’s new brand ambassador for India and was the first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize in 2014 at Milan Fashion Week.

The Mumbai campus of Istituto Marangoni is located at Ceejay House in Worli in the heart of the city. It will host a wide set of training resources and tools aimed at providing fashion students and industry professionals with the most qualitative learning experiences.

Students can choose from a range of programmes of different lengths, among them the two-year progression programmes in fashion design and fashion business, and two one-year-postgraduate executive programmes in luxury brand management & marketing and fashion buying & visual merchandising as well as various short courses of one-, three- or ten-week duration on pattern cutting, fashion image & styling, fashion business, introduction to fashion design and draping womenswear design.

In addition, The Mumbai School of Fashion at Istituto Marangoni offers industry professionals four executive short coursers of six weekends each on specialised topics such as luxury fashion for professionals, bridalwear design, fashion buying for professionals and accessories design.

According to the Institute, the Mumbai faculty will have some notable and permanent members from Italy who include fashion professionals and industry veterans: "Their focus will be to ensure that the same qualitative teaching experience offered across the other campuses in Milano, Firenze, Paris, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen will also be available in Mumbai."

Over the past ten years, Istituto Marangoni has been operating in India through a representative office whose purpose was to offer orientation services to students as well as to facilitate admission processes to each of its seven facilities across the world - the original Istituto Maragoni School of Fashion in Milan (founded in 1935), The London School of Fashion (2003), The Paris School of Fashion (2006), The Shanghai School of Fashion (2013), The Milano School of Design (2014) and the Firenze School of Fashion & Art in Florence, Italy.

In view of a shift in global trends, India represents the next fashion frontier and with the opening of The Mumbai School of Fashion, Istituto Marangoni aims to play a critical role in the growth of the fashion industry in India, while remaining firm on the its Italian identity.

"The establishment of a new school here in Mumbai will allow Istituto Marangoni to train, guide and mentor talents, who will positively influence the best of Indian fashion and design as well as play a vital role on the global market," says the school on its website.

