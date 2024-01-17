Item of the week: the ballet flat

What it is:

Why you’ll want it:

Where we’ve seen it:

How to style it:

‘Balletcore’ is a social media-derived trend that has been floating around for the past year, largely centred around – as you may have guessed – ballet-inspired pieces for daily wear. One item that has really prevailed among the flounces of tutus and bodysuits, however, is the ballet flat. Here, the staple ballerina slipper gets a subtle update, keeping its minimalist qualities – such as its tiny bow and pump shape – yet becoming suitable for the “regular” world. Now in a comfortable form, ballet flats have also been elevated through varying materials and slight adjustments to their details, such as a buckle up strap or a pointed toe, making them even more appealing to the trend-led individual.While many trends that are conjured up via social media these days are often considered to be microtrends, and therefore come with a short lifecycle, the ballet shoe is a one that has lingered and will continue to, as evidenced by the prominence of the shoe style on SS24 runways. The subtle updates integrated by the various designers that adopted the shoe has also allowed it to stick around longer, with practical elements like straps and material upgrades bringing more options to the table for those looking to dip their toes into a new style of footwear.Ballet flats and minimalist pumps were all over the runways of SS24, appearing as the footwear of choice in a huge number of collections, reaffirming their place as a “must-have” shoe. Sparkly and metallic iterations were among the most popular, spotted in varying materials at the likes of Simone Rocha, Paloma Wool, Loewe and Sandy Liang. Meanwhile, statement detailing and embellishments could also be seen. Both Vivienne Westwood and Erdem opted for oversized bows, for example, the latter offering a more dishevelled take on the silhouette to mirror its mismatched design style. Pared down styles more reminiscent of the traditional shoe were also favoured, present on the runways of Fendi, Tove and Chanel, among others.The options for this shoe style are seemingly endless, as they fall into the categories of both casual and formalwear. For daily wear, pair the shoes with simple tailored trousers and a sleeveless knit sweater or add them to a skirt and cardigan combo to tie in with spring aesthetics. The shoes can also be dressed up with midi or maxi dresses, particularly those heavy in embellishments or structured silhouettes to offset the flat sole and minimalist look. Add accessories in mismatched colourways to bring an added pop to the overall look.Extending its reach outside of the professional dancing world, the ballet flat is a shoe that has garnered a continued popularity over the last two seasons and has continued to dominate on the runways for those incoming. Jumping seamlessly between clothing categories, the comfortable footwear style is a smart addition to any consumer wardrobe.