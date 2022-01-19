Item of the week: the cape

What it is:

The cape offers a chic alternative to both the scarf and the coat, and the style options are pretty much limitless. Whether you prefer a feminine silhouette, a utilitarian shape or a more classic piece, the cape shapes itself to pretty much any wearer’s taste. For the spring/summer 2022 season, multiple designers adopted the look, with creations that ranged from light poncho styles to more dramatic ankle-length cloaks. Capes have somewhat of a long and complex history, dating as far back as around 1088 where they held a prominent place in high-ranking society. What started as a simple circular cloth attached to the neck, became a piece that required tailoring and quality stitching. Now, though less associated with royalty and fictitious figures, the cape still remains a highly popular garment that continues to remould and reshape year after year.As an item that can crossover from season to season, the cape holds a versatility that not many coat styles can claim. It has made its mark as a timeless piece that continues to see a resurgence in popularity as each year passes, withstanding the test of time and holding a firm foothold in fashion. One of its defining elements, which has likely helped its extensive lifespan, is the range in which it can appear, with limitless forms and silhouettes that allow for it to shape to a brand’s identity, ultimately becoming the defining or signature piece in a collection. In this sense, the cape can act as a convenient statement without being too audacious. Furthermore, its timeless essence makes it a real investment piece for a customer, an item they know will stay in style, serves a purpose and gives them a bit of an edge.Capes were a prominent part of Valentino’s SS22 runway, for which the house’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli sought to bring back to life the brand’s heritage pieces. It existed in the form of billowing dress trains, tent-like blouses and standalone creations adorned in sparkles, each paying homage to the Italian house’s past. Also referencing history, Louis Vuitton drew inspiration from the 1920s for its 200th-anniversary collection. Its alternative use of the cape was evident in a silver skirt that draped over the shoulders, paired with jeans for a glam-rock spirit. More dramatic styles involved fluffy trains, bubble hem silhouettes and flowing polka dots. Meanwhile, Andreas Kronthaler brought a completely alternative approach to Vivienne Westwood’s ready-to-wear line, in the form of a doll-like rubber dress and cape. Last but not least, Naomi Campbell made a stunning appearance during Lanvin’s presentation, sporting a flowing chiffon cape that brought the show to a dramatic close.While many designers opted for theatrical takes, the cape can also exist as a more approachable outerwear piece that consumers can incorporate into daily outfits. Its open design provides wearers with the perfect opportunity to show off their layering skills and can add a bit of flair to an outfit that regular coat styles cannot. A classic silhouette, often found in checked patterns, can work well with a leather skirt, cable knit sweater and knee-high boots, while the oversized trench-like capes fit better with more formfitting outfits. Meanwhile, the dramatic calf-length styles can bring to life a daily jeans and boots look. However, if the wearer is feeling a bit more daring, calf-lengths can also fit well with flowing midi dresses, immediately transforming the cape from a day to night piece.As if it wasn’t said enough before, the cape is timeless. It has survived for hundreds of years, outlasting many fashion lifetimes and historic trends, to continue making a statement today. With limitless silhouettes and a range of design styles, it is an item that can define a collection and bring to life different brand identities, while also appealing to a broad customer base as a more adventurous outerwear garment.