Item of the week: the sequin dress

What it is:

As the party season fast approaches, it seems an appropriate time to dive into a holiday classic: the sequin dress. A common occurrence in both SS22 runways and social media trends, the sequin dress is a staple celebration look, perfect for the ongoing transition from lockdown life to the new sense of normality some are facing as restrictions slowly ease away. Sequins have the ability to bring life to any colour, with a wide variety of options from classic metallics, like silver and gold, to the more daring tones, such as bright pinks and primary hues. Dress styles also present endless silhouette opportunities. Many brands have opted for drop waist or loose-fitted sequin dresses for the coming season, while others are sticking to body-forming looks that hug the figure in sparkles. However it appears, the sequin dress continues to lead the popularity contest as the statement-making garment for special occasions.

Image: The Kooples

Why you’ll want it:

A defining trend of the past months and coming year is the desire for ‘going out-out’ clothing, which is essentially the need for over-the-top party outfits. The drastic move from loungewear to pretty much anything else has been significant, as customers begin migrating out of lockdowns and start to venture back into their favourite party scenes. The sequin dress is staple night out attire, providing a safe yet fun option for both special occasions or just a regular weekend event. Its wide occurrence throughout a multitude of designer runways for SS22 showed its continued importance in the coming year, as we stray away from jogging bottoms and look for something to celebrate the return of ‘normal’.

Image: Molly Bracken

Where we’ve seen it:

‘Partywear’ was one of the trending topics of the upcoming season, with many brands opting for over-the-top sparkles in their spring/summer 2022 collections. Versace was one of the main sparkle culprits at its Milan Fashion Week show, with a host of models (and even Dua Lipa) sporting miniature sequin dresses reminiscent of a night out in the 60s. Another highly sought after look came from Loewe, which presented a reconstructed version of the style as a loose-fitted cami dress, complete with an exaggerated leg slit lined with contrasting sequins.

Valentino and Chanel, on the other hand, kept it simplistic, exhibiting fitted gowns that were adorned in sequins head-to-toe, optimising classic silhouettes like the one-shoulder. Louis Vuitton, however, took the trend in a whole different direction, in the form of Marie Antoinette-like dresses as part of a runway that drew influences from antique fashion. The pannier robes were heavily embellished in sequins and other embroidered details, truly displaying the length at which the sequin trend stretched for the season.

Image: Dorothee Schumacher

How to style it:

The great thing about styling a sequin dress is that it is not complex because, more often than not, the dress can speak for itself. The only thing that alters the outfit is the general silhouette of the dress at hand. If opting for a fitted dress, sitting above the knee, a stylish option to take the wearer from one location to another is pairing the garment with an oversized blazer. Complete the look with strappy sandal heels and you have an outfit that can transform from casual to a party look in just a few seconds. Alternatively, if the priority is over-the-top glam, a loose-fitted dress can be paired with over-the-knee boots and a matching clutch, bringing a bit more sophistication from head to toe. In a complete contrast, wearers could also turn a sequin dress into an everyday fit. Throwing on an oversized jumper and lace-up ankle boots gives the wearer an effortless appeal, with an outfit that can be worn even to the supermarket.

Image: Vero Moda

Ultimately, the sequin dress will be a partywear trend that will likely never go away. The limitless possibilities in both silhouette and colourings make it a garment that can appeal to a broad audience, shown by example in runways for the 2022 season. As it becomes more and more possible to return to bars, clubs and pubs, customers are turning their attention to putting their best foot forward in an outfit that didn’t seem possible during the last two years. Filling a store with sparkle and shine will aid in the recovery of ‘going out-out’ fashion, offering glitz and glam in replacement of loungewear and pyjamas.