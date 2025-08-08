J.C. RAGS expands to Ireland with new agent and showroom in Dublin

J.C. RAGS continues to strengthen its international presence. The Dutch menswear brand has appointed a new agent for the Irish market, led by Darren Monks. The showroom is located in Fashion City, Dublin, the central hub of Ireland’s fashion industry.

Growth.

This move marks another important step in J.C. RAGS’ European growth strategy, responding to the rising demand for accessible, high-quality menswear. Darren Monks brings extensive experience in retail and brand development, and is known for his commercial instinct and strong relationships within the Irish fashion scene. Frank Abbenhuis, International Sales Manager at J.C. RAGS: “Ireland is a compact but influential market, with its own distinct style and loyal retail base. Darren understands how to position a brand locally without compromising its identity. He brings entrepreneurial energy and long-term vision — exactly what we’re looking for as J.C. RAGS enters this new phase of international expansion.”

About the new showroom.

The J.C. RAGS collection is now represented by The Monk Says Ltd, a well-established agency in Dublin’s Fashion City. The new showroom provides a strong local presence and makes it easy for retailers to connect with the brand.

Darren Monks:“I see strong potential for J.C. RAGS in the Irish market. The brand offers something truly distinctive: modern design with a mature, refined edge, presented in a sharp and commercial way. Irish retailers are looking for brands that are both reliable and standout — J.C. RAGS delivers on both fronts.”

Contact.

darren@themonksays.com

themonksays.com

The Monk Says Ltd

Unit 14 – Showroom 4 / Fashion City

Ballymount, Dublin

Ireland