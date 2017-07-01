J.M. Weston appoints new artistic director

French fashion house J.M. Weston has appointed Olivier Saillard as its new artistic director, responsible for the brand image and its men's and women's shoe collections and accessories.

Saillard joins the company from the Museum of Fashion in Paris and previously worked at the Marseille Fashion Museum as a curator. He is widely credited as changing the presentation codes of Fashion in museums, a path he also defined at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris as head of exhibition programming.

Thierry Oriez, CEO at J.M. Weston said: "I am delighted to welcome Olivier Saillard to J.M. Weston.Olivier perfectly embodies the new dynamism in which the Maison has been engaged for the last two years. Based on his great culture, his creativity, his sharp focus on the object and the poetry of his artistic approaches, Olivier will invent a new language for the development of Collections and the image of our House."

The first collection by Olivier Saillard will be unveiled in early 2018 at the opening of the new boutique J.M. Weston at number 55 Avenue des Champs-Elysees.

Photo credit: J.M. Weston Facebook page