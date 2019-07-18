Jacket Required announce SS20 International Brand Line-Up

Jacket Required, the UK’s only contemporary menswear and streetwear trade exhibition returns to London for the SS20 buying season. Taking place in East London’s Old Truman Brewery, this premium show offers buyers an inspiring, carefully edited international line-up of contemporary menswear, breakthrough talent, selected womenswear, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products from brands including R.M. Williams, Glacial, Yogi Footwear, TOMS, Teva, Hartford, Fjӓllrӓven, Santa Cruz Skateboards, Powell Peralta, Hummel, Izipizi, Secrid, Cheaney, and Chrome Industries.

Amongst the brands joining the Jacket Required community for the first time are pioneering and innovative backpack brand Osprey Europe, From the First premium footwear, and Orbit Keys accessories.

Within the recently launched Lifestyle area visitors will discover grooming from Mr Mullans, stand-alone vegetal compositions (a sustainable alternative to bouquets and classic houseplants, halfway between the world of decoration and that of the plant) from Green Factory, and the Recycle Candle Company showing its luxury candles made from 100% recycled wax collected from hotels, restaurants, churches, cathedrals and the public, and perfumed by scents from a 200 year old French perfumery.

Thousands of buyers visit Jacket Required every season from independent retailers, department stores, online retailers and multiple retailers. As the UK’s only event of its kind specialising in contemporary menswear and streetwear, this high-quality, edited platform is ideal for showcasing new products and collections. More than anything, Jacket Required is all about the people, providing opportunities to network, catch up with existing connections, discover new brands and emerging designers, and build relationships with the people behind the brands.

A selection of legacy brands to look out for at the SS20 edition include R.M. Williams, Yogi Footwear, TOMS, Teva, Hartford, Fjӓllrӓven, Santa Cruz Skateboards, Powell Peralta, Hummel, Izipizi, Secrid, Cheaney, and Chrome Industries.

Founded by outback legend Reginald Murray Williams, Australian brand R.M. Williams has been around since 1932. Born from nothing more than a dedication to quality and a commitment to craftsmanship, this iconic Australian company produces its world-famous leather boots, as well as a range of clothing for men and women and is loved around the world.

Founded in 1923, hummel is a Danish footwear and sportswear brand with deep roots in football and handball. hummel is one of the oldest, most dedicated team sport brands in the business and its iconic chevrons have always worked as a symbol doing things a little differently – always with a twist and (a whole lot of) character. Showcasing at Jacket Required will be the brand’s new vegan shoe collection.

Clean lines, premium materials and commitment to sustainability are the three things that sum up men’s footwear brand, Yogi Footwear. Handmade in Portugal at a specialist moccasin factory, Yogi shoes are functional, durable, comfortable and authentic. The recipe for the perfect shoe.

Teva was born in the Grand Canyon back in 1984, when a river guide rigged two Velcro watchbands to an old pair of flip flops and created a shoe that wouldn’t float away. Three decades later, they have grown up into an icon of comfort and utilitarian style.

Bringing Parisienne style to American classics, Hartford collections are defined by their modern aesthetic. Boasting cult status on both sides of the Atlantic, it’s not surprising that Hartford fans include the likes of Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen. Steeped in the spirit the 60s, Hartford brings West Coast style to its men’s and women’s styles.

Founded in 1995, Loreak produces premium denim alongside a range of urban streetwear for men and women, all inspired by their surroundings and their cultures, providing a conceptual clothing line for modern life.

Atlanta Moccasin is a Portuguese-based footwear label established in 1987 and specialise in the Moccasin type of shoes. The seasonal collections consist of a variety of unique and contemporary colours. All of them are locally handmade in Portugal using finest materials.

Chrome makes street tested bags, footwear, and apparel that adapt to the changing and unpredictable nature of the city. Even before they built their first Chrome bag in a garage in 1995, they understood that with the right gear and a little bit of street smarts, anything is possible.

Consigned is an urban lifestyle brand specialising in refined streetwear accessories. Key products include backpacks, holdalls, cross-body bags, bum bags and luggage. A clean-cut aesthetic and functional design using innovative materials, specialist trims and technical construction make each product versatile, durable and unique.

Glacial is a Swedish brand born in Stockholm. They believe that creating accessories that are not only stylish, but also have a function that helps everyday life, has become essential. With a mission to reduce the consumption of plastic bottles and believing in combining fashion with function, they have created the perfect stainless steel bottle that keeps your beverage cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

Howies is a small active clothing company based in Wales, making high quality, functional clothing for running, cycling and the outdoors since 1995. Howies clothing is ethically produced using organic, recycled and sustainable fabrics - t-shirts, jeans and sweats are made from certified organic cotton and sport base layers are made using pure Merino wool, all made to the highest quality.

This season, TOMS explore everything from soft, subdued colours and patterns informed by Japanese design to lush prints, bold colour palettes and retro-inspired elements. Innovative solutions, thoughtful design and quality enhancing components make SS20 the most dynamic season for TOMS yet.

The pursuit of a more sustainable future continues through the launch of the Earthwise Collection - earth-friendly products and processes for a more sustainable future – as well as throughout the line. Newly incorporated earth-friendly features for men, women and kids including flexible foam made from algae biomass, recycled high-performance fibre and plant-dyed canvas.

ROAV eyewear is the world’s thinnest folding frame. The unique products have been created by a team of designers, engineers and travellers from LA who have a passion for creating eyewear that you can genuinely take anywhere. Their creations fold as thin as a smartphone, have no screws and are featherlight at just 15g.

Unfeigned introduces a line of thoughtful pieces for those style savvy seekers that are willing to reshape the world with their fashion choices. Each piece is locally produced using either sustainable processes or materials. The Unfeigned collection is produced using innovative techniques to minimise its environmental impact. With a wide range of clean-lined patterns and a versatile colour palette, these garments compose a conscious capsule wardrobe.

UPDFQ is born from two fundamental concepts: from the deep desire to be oneself and from the real conviction and need for freedom! UPDFQ are absolutely convinced that the beauty of this fantastic world lies in diversity, that's why they love streetwear, because street life is wonderfully coloured and enriched every day with authentic values. UPDFQ was founded in 2016 and since then have been trying to bring their two fundamental concepts to the realisation of their garments; simple, comfortable and of quality, enriched by particular prints which leaves the original, fantasising about the future and surrealism, without ever forgetting its country of origin, Italy.

In 1960, Åke Nordin founded Fjӓllrӓven in his basement in the Swedish town of Örnsköldsvik. From its very first innovative framed backpacks and lightweight outdoor jackets, Fjӓllrӓven has stayed true to its original mission of making it easier for more people to enjoy and stay comfortable in the great outdoors.

The importance of sustainability continues for the SS20 season, with the In Talks With sessions offering a platform to discuss the key issues facing the industry while championing new trends and giving a nod to the evolution and continual reinvention of the quintessential British man and woman.

The SS20 edition of Jacket Required takes place at Old Truman Brewery London on the 24th – 25th July 2019. Visit www.jacket-required.com for further information and highlights from the last show.

For further press information, images, interviews or press registration please contact Philippa at Good Results: [email protected]

