Jacquemus and Pamela Anderson say Christmas is over, in holiday campaign

Dressed in head to toe white and topped with a faux fur trimmed hat that became iconic in the 1990s when she first wore it, Pamela Anderson in Jacquemus' Holiday campaign is filmed leaving a white washed condominium, towing behind her a Christmas tree.

Ms Anderson then walks down a set of steps, pulling the Christmas tree as if it is her beloved pet, and proclaiming ‘Christmas is over, Santa’ when she passes a Santa Claus who says “Joyeux Noël Pamela.”

Was that Jacquemus himself dressed as Santa? Perhaps, but the tongue-in-cheek Christmas campaign, which was released on Christmas Day, is a welcome alternative from fashion houses simply shifting products, fragrances and handbags in advertisements, with no message other than self-serving sales.

The Paris-based designer has made humour and light-heartedness into a brand persona, often posting personal images, such as that of the wedding to his husband, or home life from his native Marseille and Provence.

In September the fast growing French fashion house opened a store on the prestigious avenue Montaigne.