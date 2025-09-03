Jacquemus designs new look for LVMH's Veuve Clicquot champagne

Fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has collaborated with Veuve Clicquot to create an exclusive bottle for La Grande Dame 2018, the champagne house's most prestigious cuvée. This limited-edition bottle will launch at Selfridges' Oxford Street store on September 10, 2025.

The design reimagines the iconic yellow label, dressing the bottle in white linen with yellow embroidery, handwritten motifs, and embossed sunbeams. According to Jacquemus, the design is a tribute to his mother and to audacious women everywhere.

In a press release, Jacquemus explained, "La Grande Dame 2018 is the result of simple materials, meaningful gestures, and stories of strong women." He also noted that he admires and shares Veuve Clicquot's values of "joyful and vibrant spirit" and "excellence of craftsmanship."

La Grande Dame champagne was first created in 1972 to celebrate Veuve Clicquot's bicentenary and pays homage to Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, the "Grande Dame of Champagne" who revolutionised champagne-making in the 19th century.