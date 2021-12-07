Jacquemus launched a vending machine as a temporary pop-up

24/7 convenience took on a whole new meaning with Jacquemus’ latest Parisian pop-up. Reminiscent of a vending machine, the designer launched a two-day pop-up on rue de Richelieu, with a hot pink façade transformed into an automated convenience store.

Customers could select items from the brand’s latest Pink 2 capsule range, receiving a locker number and code once the transaction was completed. The brand also debuted its new bag, the Bambino Long. “The idea is to break boundaries in the luxury world,” Jacquemus said as reported by Dazed Digital. “That’s what Jacquemus is about.”

This is not the first time vending machines have made a foray into fashion. Last year & Other Stories debuted an in-store machine to sell its latest beauty ranges. Uniqlo began selling essential items from vending machines back in 2017, which carried an assortment of mostly heat-retaining shirts and lightweight down jackets dispensed in boxes and cans.