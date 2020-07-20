Jacquemus shows physical catwalk collection for SS21

About an hour outside Paris, a 600m catwalk in the middle of a wheat field in a village called Us became the backdrop for Jacquemus’ Spring Summer 2021 collection.

Showing both men’s and womenswear, it was the first French label to hold a physical show, of which Jacquemus said: “For me, the runway can’t be a video. It’s at the heart of what we do. It’s important to all of us to continue, just like a restaurant that reopens.”

Titled L’Amour, the collection beamed romantic nodes onto sundrenched cloth, a look the designer Simon Port Jacquemus has done well to trademarkas his own.

For women, draped thigh-skimming dresses evoked days in the south of France. An air of the undone come in the form of unbuttoned skirts and jackets, of linen wafting in a breeze. But these were by no means clothes for the countryphile. With a serious accessories business, Jacquemus highlighted new bag designs, jewellery including coiled earrings and ceramic necklaces, and strappy sandals to wear under dresses or cargo trousers. Items to keep his many retailers happy.

A partially tucked in shirt summed up the vibe of Jacquemus’ menswear. Loose fitting trousers, cut straight, amplify the look of off-duty chic, when working from home is likely to be the norm for many going into 2021. This is not a collection for office attire or tailoring, but rather no fuss casualwear and pretty staples with a French twist.

A pre-order tool for SS21

Most of the looks were available for pre-order on the brand’s website, a clever move into the state of mind of millennials who want to purchase what they see. With deliveries scheduled from December to March, Jacquemus’ buying and selling calendar remains unchanged, despite many independent designers calling for unity and recalibrating the timing of deliveries and sales to be in-season.

Image via Jacquemus