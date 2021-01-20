Jägermeister debuts international streetwear collection

German spirit brand Jägermeister is launching its first international streetwear collection at the end of January in 22 countries in Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia (Taiwan).

The collection, entitled ‘Best Nights’, combines elements of the Jägermeister brand, urban streetstyle and facets of nightlife in twelve exclusive streetwear pieces, including T-shirts, a hoodie, a turtleneck sweater, sweatpants, socks, beanies and a scarf.

In a statement, Jägermeister explains that each item in the collection has been designed to emphasis the meaning of the best night with friends, and they all containing the location coordinates of Jägermeister headquarters in Wolfenbüttel, Germany, as a subtle nod to the brand.

A highlight from the collection is a camouflage T-shirt featuring an interactive experience, which allows the wearer to reveal hidden elements in the print by applying an Instagram AR filter.

Each piece has been made of 100 percent organic cotton, certified according to the Organic Cotton Standard and manufactured in the EU.

The collection is supported by creatives from the international streetwear scene including New York-based stylist Bloody Osiris, Alojz Abram aka Gramps from Germany, model and stylist Lisa Anckarman, rapper Dalibor Stofan, and sneaker expert Christopher Blumenthal.

Commenting on being part of the campaign, Bloody Osiris, said: “I’m honoured to be a part of the international ‘Best Nights’ campaign because as someone who thinks outside the box, I really appreciate the boldness that Jägermeister steps outside their comfort zone and create something new. Within the campaign I had the creative control to stay true to my authentic self and the Jägermeister streetwear collection is driven by the same convictions.”

The limited-edition Jägermeister ‘ Best Nights’ collection is available from January 31, exclusively at Bestnights.com. For every order, Jägermeister will give one euro to the international cultural platform and streaming collective United We Stream that is committed to supporting club culture during this worldwide crisis.

Images: courtesy of Jägermeister