Jasper Conran debuts handbag and accessory collection

London Fashion Week designer Jasper Conran’s handbag and accessory collection under the Jasper Conran London label is launching online this week.

Designed with practicality and function in mind by Conran’s London-based atelier, the 53-piece collection features shapes such as a cross-body, tote, bucket bag and shopper styles with a focus on contemporary silhouettes. The company did not specify where its products are made.

Fabrics include patterned leather in black, navy, ochre, emerald green and cobalt blue. Gold hardware adds a signature touch.

In a statement Conran said: “My design approach has always been consistent. First and foremost, I look to create practical yet beautiful soutions for the life of the modern woman. All the details are thought out and reworked until they are perfect.”

“The launch collection of stylish, practical, modern handbags and purses is something I am very proud to offer my customers, exceptional quality but at a price accessible for many is my vision for Jasper Conran London.”

Retail prices start at 35 pounds for a purse and 59 to 270 pounds for handbags. A curated selection will be available from the company’s e-commerce site as well as Next.com and JohnLewis.com.