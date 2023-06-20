JATC features six upcoming brands from all over the world

eb&ive

Just around the corner (JATC) is UK’s only contemporary fashion and lifestyle trade event “for the industry, by the industry” and will be held this year from July 16-18, 2023. It will be located in the distinctive Tobacco Dock in East London with its exact address being Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, London E1W 2SF. Here are six upcoming brands that will be featured amongst others.

eb&ive, an Australian label founded by friends Nicky Morgan and Julie Mckie, draws inspiration from adventurous living and creativity. Starting as a hobby crafting unique jewellery, they gradually expanded their business and now offer a diverse range of apparel, accessories, and homewares. Known for their sophisticated design and high-quality products, eb&ive embodies a casual, ready-to- wear style suitable for all occasions, accentuating the female spirit and confidence. Embracing simplicity with an edge, eb&ive encourages effortless creativity, forever exploring and defining our style.

Harper & Lewis

Starting off with vintage clothing, Harper & Lewis were inspired to create new, authentic garments inspired by the beloved subcultures of the 90s. By curating a select range of iconic pieces, they have a valuable archive that continues to inspire their current and future product offerings.

Creating a unique atmosphere in their stores is crucial for them to establish a distinctive cultural hangout and setting them apart from conventional high street shops. Combined with cutting-edge products that were ahead of the mainstream, they are something extraordinary.

Credits: Harper & Lewis, courtesy of the brand

Outerknown

Outerknown is a sustainable brand that creates coastal men’s and womenswear with a radical commitment to sustainability whilst being completely transparent about their process. Their aim is to keep their products out of landfill and in circulation forever!

Credits: Outerknown, courtesy of the brand

Haven

Haven celebrates the feminine free spirit and invites the vibrant side of you that emerges during vacations by offering essential summer items for everyday wear and serves as your tropical escape during the winter months. With a passion for prints, comfort, and tropical vibes, Haven's eclectic collection features relaxed dresses, easy-going kaftans, stunning separates, and a touch of adventure. Every piece is thoughtfully designed and crafted with care, inspiring your everyday life.

Credits: Haven, courtesy of the brand

NICCE

NICCE is an apparel brand inspired by street culture and active lifestyle. The brand name originates from the phrase “Niiiiice" - the expression of joy and support for others. Community has always been important to then – they’re passionate about connecting, creating and empowering their audience across all life pursuits.

Credits: NICCE, courtesy of the brand

Pretty vacant

Pretty vacant are a Brighton based brand specialising in vintage inspired garments with their own retro prints. They are committed to making unique clothing and keeping alive the beauty of vintage.

Credits: Pretty vacant, courtesy of the brand

