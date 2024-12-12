Jaylen Brown adds athleisure to his 741 brand

NBA star Jaylen Brown, number 7 for the Boston Celtics, who debuted his own performance and sneaker brand, 741, in October, has added luxury athleisure for men and women.

Described as a hybrid of high fashion and innovation, the apparel line aims to offer a “bold new luxury alternative performance collection” featuring puffer coats, hoodies, sweat suits, leggings, crop tops, T-shirts, gloves, hats, and backpacks.

Commenting on his debut clothing line, Brown said in a statement: "This collection represents the intersection of luxury and performance. It's not just about looking good—it's about feeling great and performing at your best.

“741 is a reflection of who I am, both as an athlete and as someone who's passionate about pushing boundaries, and I'm set to do this in both sports and fashion."

Self-funded and fully designed by Brown, the 741 athleisure collection aims to showcase his approach to the “future of fashion,” designing minimalist athleisure pieces not only for style but also for the demands of an active, fast-paced lifestyle utilising premium fabrics that offer superior comfort, flexibility, and durability.

741, launched in October, to “empower athletes and provide consumers with quality, stylish designs that elevate performance on and off the field”. The debut product was a knitted sneaker designed to provide as much stability as a hiking boot, while distributing underfoot pressure to optimise the effectiveness of the midsole for a supportive shoe with dynamic lacing.

The 741 athleisure line is available via the brand’s website and will also be available for purchase through select pop-up events and exclusive retail partnerships in the coming months. Prices range from 23 to 300 US dollars.