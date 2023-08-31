Jbrds, a children's footwear startup, has secured 500,000 dollars in funding.

The Baltimore-based company did not publish the names of its financial backers, but the business is now valued at 5 million dollars, according to Finsmes, a company that tracks private equity deals.

Design of Jbrds shoes are headed by the company's founder, a pediatrist, and feature details such as suede bottoms for grip, velcro straps and vertical stitching to avoid circulation issues.

On its website Jbrds says it has redesigned the kid’s shoe with kids in mind in order to create anatomically designed footwear for children. "Our sock-like upper and injection-molded support cage are designed to promote the healthy development of feet and the lower extremities by supporting the weight bearing structure of their developing foot while uniquely stabilizing their still forming heel, making it easier to stand, balance, and walk."

In a statement the company said it successfully completed the seed funding round after launching its first product line of Stand2Walk shoes for sale in July of 2022.

"After reviewing hundreds of X-rays and evaluating the current offering of generic kids' footwear, it was clear there was a need in the footwear industry Jbrds could fill," said Dr. Jay LeBow, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer. LeBow. "Now, every child can start on the right foot with shoes designed for their developmental needs and crafted with clinical expertise."

The brand's other co-founders are former sports industry veteran at Mizuno and Adidas Mike Gugat; and top sporting goods merchant David Hirshfel,with the company aiming to disrupt the footwear market for children and babies.