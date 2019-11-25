Jean-Benneth Tyrén joins Van Gils in Sweden

Van Gils is expanding in Sweden and as of November Jean-Benneth Tyrén will manage the iconic dutch lifestyle brand Van Gils in Sweden.

Active in the fashion industry since 1990 with experience in several roles, Jean-Benneth Tyrén is now dedicated to growing the brand in Sweden as its’ new agent.

Van Gils’ mission is to support men on their road to success and celebrating life, providing tailored and smart casual collections with a creative and innovative design. The menswear brand is also very committed to the environment and strive to be as sustainable as possible.

Since being founded, Van Gils has been the go-to place to shop for the fashionable and sophisticated man. Considered the best tailor with a unique and distinctive style and outstanding craftsmanship with an eye for detail. The collections provide men with that extra spark to stand out from the crowd.

Celebrate success in life, with men’s fashion that makes you feel good about yourself. Made with quality fabrics and always with a cutting edge tailor heritage from 1948.

Jean-Benneth Tyrén will be at the Van Gils booth during CIFF Copenhagen in January.

Van Gils, extraordinary stories since 1948.

Contact details:

Van Gils Sweden

Jean-Benneth Tyrén

T. + 46 (0) 40 26 32 68

[email protected]