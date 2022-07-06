Jil Sander to return to co-ed catwalk format for September fashion week

Jil Sander will present its spring summer 2023 collections in a co-ed men's and women's catwalk presentation in September.

The OTB-owned brand confirmed the news to WWD. Jil Sander first moved to a co-ed approach in 2017 but in a bid to shine a separate light on its menswear it opted for different calendars and shows.

Jil Sander’s co-creative director Luke Meier told WWD: "We separated the collections to give menswear a moment of its own, we felt there was a need for it. Now we think it's pretty cool, it pairs womenswear in the right way so bringing them back together can better show the whole Jil Sander universe the way we understand it. It took us some time to fix it correctly but now is the exact moment ".

Last week Jil Sander debuted a men’s resort collection, echoing its womenswear where pre-collections act as a support to the mainline and offer different delivery drops.

Husband-and-wife duo Lucie and Luke Meier were appointed creative directors in 2017, succeeding Rodolfo Paglialunga.

Parent company OTB saw a 16.2 percent increase in turnover in 2021 reaching 1,53 billion euros, up 16.2 percent from 2020 and in line with 2019.