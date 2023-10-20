Joanie Clothing announces B Corp Certification

Joanie Clothing, the B2B British retailer of modern vintage womenswear, has achieved B Corporation certification.

The brand is now part of a global network of 7,000 B Corp-certified businesses, with over 1,400 in the UK.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, welcomed Joanie Clothing to the B Corp community, highlighting the movement's goal of reshaping business for the greater good. Lucy, Brand Director of Joanie Clothing, said in a statement: "We’ve always tried to take a forward-thinking, conscious outlook towards the products we create, choosing the most environmentally responsible fabric or yarn for all our designs, made by accountable suppliers who are audited to a best-in-class levels both socially and environmentally - and our B Corp Certification confirms that."

The B Corp certification assesses a company's operations across five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

Joanie Clothing, a brand led by women, was established in October 2016 with a distinct mission, to break the mold and craft unique, whimsical styles not readily available on the mainstream high street. Their affection for vintage aesthetics forms the cornerstone of their creative approach, wherein they capture the charming elements of yesteryear's fashion and give them a contemporary twist.