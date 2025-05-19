John Lewis launches exclusive tailoring collection with PS Paul Smith

British department store John Lewis is continuing to develop its menswear offering with a new exclusive tailoring collection with PS Paul Smith, the youthful arm of the British fashion house focused on contemporary casual pieces and elevated workwear.

The exclusive PS Paul Smith tailoring collection for John Lewis marks the first time the Paul Smith sub-brand has launched an exclusive capsule with a partner and is being launched in time for the peak occasion wear period.

PS Paul Smith collection for John Lewis Credits: John Lewis

The capsule collection features a classic PS Paul Smith suit, available in six fabrics, cut in a modern tailored fit silhouette, featuring flap pockets and a two-button closure, made from a wool-rich blend "for optimum luxury and durability".

The six classic colourways are navy ‘birdseye’, blue check, grey check, navy check, grey and light blue, and all feature a navy and turquoise lining in a nod to Paul Smith’s signature flair. The collection also includes seven premium cotton-rich shirts, available in standout leaf prints, pared-back dotted patterns and classic black and white.

John Lewis continues to expand its premium menswear offering with PS Paul Smith

PS Paul Smith collection for John Lewis Credits: John Lewis

Beth Pettet, head of menswear at John Lewis, said: “Tailoring has long been a reason to come to John Lewis; in the past year, we’ve seen sales of men’s tailoring increase more than 20 percent. John Lewis is a destination for customers looking to shop premium British menswear brands, and the new PS Paul Smith capsule encapsulates the essence of what men are looking for.

“It’s a collection that caters for everyone, from those looking for an accessibly priced everyday suit to someone wanting to invest in something special. The capsule unites both brand’s commitment to offering exceptional quality menswear to a wide, yet discerning customer.”

PS Paul Smith collection for John Lewis Credits: John Lewis

The collection showcases a continued effort from John Lewis to expand its premium menswear offering, especially tailoring, a fast-growing category for the department store. The exclusive line with PS Paul Smith follows British luxury knitwear brand John Smedley, launching its ‘JS by John Smedley’ diffusion line with the retailer offering a youthful and contemporary take on knitwear.

The PS Paul Smith collection for John Lewis is available in select John Lewis stores and on the retailer’s website. Prices start from 125 pounds for a shirt, 195 pounds for suit trousers and 400 pounds for a suit jacket.

PS Paul Smith collection for John Lewis Credits: John Lewis