John Miller SS22 Collection

With Spring Summer 2022 being the first season without any pandemic related regulations and a new appreciation for nature, it’s time for us to go and explore what the world has to offer again. The John Miller Team has drawn inspiration from deep blue waters, morning sunrises and earthy desert landscapes.

We kick off the season with a full BLUE BLENDS theme. Mixed hues of blue are combined with dark deep forest greens, to bring depth to the collection. Our new Spring Summer starts with comfort in several tricot shirting fabrics. Which are offered in tailored shirts as well as polo styles. As a highlight a tonal floral print and matching multicoloured check bring something extra to the January theme. And, as a key item a denim heavyweight overshirt is featured, a must have for the new spring season.

SATURATED SUNRISE builds upon our first drop, with the continuation of a deep green we’ve added pale shades of blue, green and lilac which you’ll find during a spring ocean sunrise. Small water stained polka dotted prints and washed stripes complement the collection, while a luxe multicoloured stripe gives you a summery look. Rich checks made out of an innovative hemp blend serve as the perfect item for the coming summer.

Our high summer drop in March takes us back to get grounded again. ADOBE DAYS shows earthy colours combined in prints, stripes and textured fabrics. Our special linen shirts are must haves for a total wardrobe update. The fabrics consists out of duotone yarns, taking the next step and following the latest trends in menswear. These terracotta and sand hued shirts are offered in a soft lined cut away collar and a new mao collar items. A beautiful striped overshirt tops off the collection in style, a true essential.

The new collection contains everything to be found for an updated contemporary and sharp look this summer season at John Miller.

High end standards in craftsmanship, quality and innovation have been the foundation for our brand for over 30 years. We keep our production and suppliers close to home. We collaborate with only the best European fabric suppliers. Each shirt is produced in our own facility and with full attention to detail. This way we’re able to produce in a responsible manner and with the utmost care for our product. We’re committed to creating unique and high-quality collections keeping our social responsibility and respecting our environment, for a sustainable future.