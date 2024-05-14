Johnstons of Elgin granted Royal Warrant of Appointment

Johnstons of Elgin has received a Royal Warrant by King Charles for their exceptional work in Manufacturing Estate Tweeds, Knitwear, and Woven Accessories. This recognition places them among approximately 800 Royal Warrant Holders, ranging from individual craftsmen to global corporations, supplying goods and services to the Royal Household.

The Royal Warrant underscores Johnstons of Elgin's commitment to the highest standards of manufacturing, quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Established in 1797 and employing over 1000 individuals, Johnstons of Elgin is the United Kingdom's largest producer of luxury cashmere and fine woollens. This recent accolade follows a month of notable achievements, including The King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade and the celebration of a year as a certified B Corporation.

Jenny Urquhart, Vice Chair of Johnstons of Elgin, expressed the company's immense pride in receiving this recognition, emphasizing their dedication to producing goods of the highest caliber. As holders of a Royal Warrant of Appointment, Johnstons of Elgin will supply goods or services to the Royal Household for up to five years at a time, with this latest warrant encompassing their renowned Knitwear and Woven Accessories.

The Warrant grants permission for Johnstons of Elgin to utilise the Royal Arms in connection with their business, marking a significant milestone in their storied history.

A Royal Warrant can serve as a powerful marketing tool for fashion brands, driving sales through increased prestige, credibility, visibility, consumer confidence, and market reach. The association with the Royal Family can significantly increase awareness, both domestically and internationally, with the aim to attract new customers who are drawn to the allure of royal endorsement.