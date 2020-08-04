Johnstons of Elgin launches new collection from surplus fibres called EveryYarn

Luxury Scottish cashmere manufacturer, Johnstons of Elgin, is launching a new collection using leftover yarn from previous seasons and mainline collections.

Called EveryYarn, the new range launched in stores and online this week and features limited-edition scarves, stoles and blankets at a reduced price that have been made using the same high-quality, sustainable fibres Johnstons of Elgin is known for.

The family-run company aims to breathe new life into surplus fibres, knitting and weaving small batches of clothing and accessories to ensure almost nothing goes to waste. EveryYarn brings together considered design and exquisite craftsmanship to ensure that every fibre is turned into something that can last for years to come.

The inbuilt antibacterial properties of cashmere and wool mean they need fewer, lower temperature washes than synthetic materials. By choosing products made with natural, biodegradable, and renewable fibres, consumers can demonstrate a more sustainable way of life.

“When we talk about sustainability at Johnstons of Elgin we try to cover every aspect of our product’s life, use and disposal and EveryYarn represents the next step in our commitment to sustainability. By creatively using surplus yarn we can make stunning, limited edition products that benefit the environment and eliminate waste,” Simon Cotton, Chief Executive Johnstons of Elgin told Walpole, the trade body representing British luxury brands.

Johnstons of Elgin is one of Scotland’s oldest family run businesses and is focused on sustainability and environmental protection. The company is one of the three founding members of the Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA), a non-profit international organisation, formed in 2015, that works to sustain the pasture lands and welfare of animals in cashmere producing regions – from herders to retailers.

All processes, from fibre to finished product are operated in Scotland and where possible, the company dye, card, spin, weave, knit, and finish all processes in the Elgin and Hawick mills to ensure complete control over quality and execution.

Image and article source via Walpole