Johnstons of Elgin receives King’s Award for Enterprise

Scottish cashmere brand Johnston’s of Elgin has been bestowed with the King’s Award for Enterprise.

The award, which celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility, cements that brand’s status among Britain’s most distinguished businesses. The announcement places Johnstons of Elgin in the company of 252 esteemed organisations nationally, for its exceptional performance in International Trade.

Founded in 1797, Johnstons of Elgin boasts a rich heritage steeped in craftsmanship and innovation. Evolving from its humble beginnings, the family-owned enterprise has emerged as a global leader in luxury cashmere and fine woollens. With a workforce exceeding 1000 individuals, the company’s international footprint traces back to 1813 when it embarked on its inaugural overseas shipments.

Chris Gaffney, Chief Executive of Johnstons of Elgin, Chris Gaffney, commented: “I am delighted to see the hard work of our teams recognised with this prestigious award. Our company has been outword looking and driven to find new markets since its earliest days, ever since our founder Alexander Johnston loaded his cart to transport our woollen fabric to the local port and on to Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1813. We are proud that Johnstons of Elgin is known in countries throughout the globe as a maker of the highest quality. It is a particular honour for us to hold two Enterprise awards simultaneously, adding the King’s Award for International Trade to the award for Sustainable Development that we received in 2021 from the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

Formerly known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the prestigious accolades were rebranded last year as The King’s Awards for Enterprise, aligning with His Majesty The King's commitment to upholding the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Now in its 58th year, the Award program stands as the pinnacle of recognition for British businesses, affording successful recipients the privilege of displaying the revered King's Awards Emblem for the ensuing five years.