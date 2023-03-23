Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar Intimates as Self-Care, 29 March
23 Mar 2023
Join us for an intimate conversation about intimate apparel and its role in wellness and self-care.
Cultural insights
Nia Silva - Director, Materials
This webinar will feature cultural insights and product trends that are influencing an emerging shift towards self-care in the lingerie and sleepwear categories.
Discover the latest innovations and relevant approaches to feminine well-being through intimates designs.
When: Wednesday, March 29TH, 11AM ET | 3PM GMT
Key Takeaways
Product trends
Material innovations
Inclusive design
Sustainable Solutions
Speakers
Patricia Maeda - Director, Womenswear
Hannah Vaughan - Senior Strategist, Intimates + Swim