Join Fashion Snoops' Webinar Intimates as Self-Care, 29 March

ADVERTORIAL
By Sponsor

23 Mar 2023

Fashion

Image: Fashion Snoops
Join us for an intimate conversation about intimate apparel and its role in wellness and self-care.

This webinar will feature cultural insights and product trends that are influencing an emerging shift towards self-care in the lingerie and sleepwear categories.

Discover the latest innovations and relevant approaches to feminine well-being through intimates designs.

When: Wednesday, March 29TH, 11AM ET | 3PM GMT

Register here.

Key Takeaways

Cultural insights
Product trends
Material innovations
Inclusive design
Sustainable Solutions

Speakers

Nia Silva - Director, Materials
Patricia Maeda - Director, Womenswear
Hannah Vaughan - Senior Strategist, Intimates + Swim

