Join FS' Webinar SS 24 Women's Trends: Digital Discovery Session

This 60-minute digital session, in partnership with Informa Markets Fashion, continues our ongoing trend conversation for the next buying season. Hear from FS' trend expert, Melissa Moylan, as she examines the four major design aesthetics that will shape the season ahead - providing industry professionals with a comprehensive and actionable roadmap of must-have seasonal items, new color directions, patterns, and silhouette shifts across women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories. The presentation will be followed by an interactive Q&A.

