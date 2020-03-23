Join the Alvanon digital event - webinar series

In today’s apparel industry, disruption such as the Coronavirus outbreak is seemingly the default setting of doing business today, which puts added pressure on apparel retailers who already struggle to meet the ever-changing demands of today’s wary shoppers. How do we as an industry evolve to handle new realities?

Please join Alvanon’s CEO and our key industry executives as they provide strategic insights and business intelligence to help navigate this tumultuous market.

A Global Perspective: Hope From the East

Speakers: Janice Wang & Don Howard

As the pandemic jolts global markets and consumption habits, Janice Wang and Don Howard discuss the mindset apparel companies should adopt to stay above water.

MARCH 25 / 10 AM EDT / 3 PM CET

Leading & Learning Through Uncertainty

Speakers: Janice Wang & Catherine Cole

As disruptions such as the recent crisis force companies to work remotely, what are the implications from a technology, skills and training perspective? How should brands and retailers lead their workforce amid these challenges?

APRIL 1 / 10 AM EDT / 4 PM CET

Fitting Inclusive Sizes Digitally

Speakers: Alice Rodrigues & Tracy Rickert

Every consumer has the desire to know how a garment is going to fit their body’s size and shape, regardless of what size they are. Join Alice and Tracy as they discuss how to provide a great fit for every consumer.

APRIL 8 / 10 AM EDT / 4 PM CET

To register to these free webinars, click here