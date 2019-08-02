Join the global scene

Interfiliere Shanghai is set to launch its 15th edition on September 26-27, 2019 in Shanghai Exhibition Center. This autumn edition gathers professionals from the lingerie, swimwear and sportswear supply chain, stepping on a journey in exploration of a wide range of offerings by Asian and overseas suppliers, from must-have essentials of the season to new innovations and sustainable solutions as well as the possibility of flexible MOQ.

This is happening…

What’s trending?

Trend Forum & Prototype Fashion Show

Concepts Paris in collaboration with exhibiting suppliers, is to uncover a full collection of Spring/Summer 2021 demonstrated with a selection of the latest products and the hottest shopping from global travelling, whilst highlighted by prototypes fashion shows.

Think green! Go green!

The Green Village

From raw materials to garment disposal, every single stage can possibly leave its adverse footprints on the planet. Indeed, the textile industry is calling for actions and reinventions to push sustainability and circular fashion forward for the betterment of our future. In response to the environmental and ethical issues in the industry, Eurovet presents the Green Village in order to publicize the importance of being “Green”, and to showcase “Green” sustainable solutions existing in the market and proposed by the exhibitors.

All eyes on Asia:

Young Label Awards

Following its successful debut in Shanghai in 2018, the Young Label Awards is encouraging the up-and-coming young designer labels from Asia Pacific, to dream bigger and to be fearless in telling their visions and stories beyond their horizon. The awards are now open for entries. A selection of candidates from swim, lingerie and activewear category respectively compete to win a free booth at Unique by Mode City.

The Essence – iconic and creative Chinese Brands selected by Eurovet

Over the past years, China has witnessed a significant evolution from being the world’s factory to becoming the fastest developing consumer market in the world. A new consumer era for fashion has emerged, where China is believed to be the focal point stimulated by the growing middle class, digital-native Gen Z, new media and new technologies. Brands that are born in China, more than ever, present a stronger identity, embrace their own culture and open up to a wider and international stage. The Essence curated by Eurovet and their experts, offers an opportunity for Chinese brands to speak their own languages and unique stories.