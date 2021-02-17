Join the ReWire: Sustainability 2021 Conference and reinvent change

Caring for People and the Planet Delivers Profit

Join MOTIF on February the 24th to the 26th at the ReWire: Sustainability 2021 conference (no fee!) to learn how sustainability makes sense for good business. Hear from Bolt Threads, H&M Foundation, Kering, PUMA, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Tesco and more!

2021 is the year for apparel and fashion to live up to their words and declarations and make things happen. ReWire explores how to reinvent how we operate and make change happen at scale.

MOTIF and The Mills Fabrica bring you three virtual days packed with game-changing tactics, meaningful connections and practical takeaways -- all live and for no fee. MOTIF calls on all sustainability enthusiasts from across the fashion supply chain to take part in this event, spanning multiple time zones across the world, all focused on sharing and innovating for impact.

With an outstanding line-up of over 60 speakers from organisations such as Aditya Birla Group, Boardriders, BSR, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Fashion for Good, Fung Group, Kering, KPMG, Renewcell, The Rockefeller Foundation, Tesco, access to top curated resources and a community wired for sharing their experiences and best practices, this is a one-of-a-kind learning opportunity that you do not want to miss.