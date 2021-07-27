JOOP! jeans collection spring/ summer 2022

JOOP! JEANS shows off the full range of its diversity with the buzzwords “modern, casual and flexible”. Casual cuts, looser fits and boxy styles, particularly in the jersey collection, define this season’s look.

The focus is on the JOOP! logo as a new minimalist “J!” – sometimes shown in a circular print, sometimes as a stand-alone typographic element. The previous, highly successful logo styles are also shown as updated versions.

Denim/ chinos

In the denim collection, the popular “Mitch” and “Stephen” styles are joined by a new look with a fashionable, wider leg and a cropped style. Worn-look washes look both masculine and stylish. The “left-hand denim” theme is also highly visible. For the fashionable all-over denim look, there is a matching denim jacket in the same wash for any denim. The lasered denim shirt makes a trendy impact with its leaf print, which is reflected throughout the collection.

All denims in the JOOP! JEANS collection are made from organic BCI cotton. Here, too, JOOP! is making strides towards achieving more sustainable practices.

In the chinos collection, popular basics are shown in seasonal colours and fabrics. Sweatpants with a drawstring waist and workwear cargo pants are new to the collection. Flexible cotton, jersey prints, subtle checks, minimalistic designs and elastic high-tech fabrics represent the zeitgeist and convey a summery sense of ease.

Outerwear/ leather jackets

The casual look is showcased with interesting details in the jackets range. Modern lightweight summer down jackets in individual shades impress with their sustainable, recycled filling in place of animal down. There are also matching gilets to go with them. A casual material mix with retro 90s elements in the outerwear make you want to get into the great outdoors. Textures from ripstop to crinkled nylon are combined in different tones to create exciting looks. The collection is distinguished by the oversize leaf print. Super lightweight summer stretch jackets with tone-on-tone waistbands and kangaroo pockets, shirt jackets in cotton or bonded jersey encapsulate a casual approach to life. The creative play on the logo adds to the level of detail. In the leather jackets collection, the successful “Lima” biker jacket is supplemented with other biker styles and the leather collection is broken up with lots of different colours. The most popular styles remain hybrid shirt jackets with detachable hood panel, college bomber jackets with snap fasteners, soft nappa jackets with logo-embellished cuffs and hems and kangaroo pockets, genuine nappa styles and lightweight used leather versions.

Jersey/ knitwear

Jersey remains the top-trending fabric and represents a casual, dynamic and easy-going attitude. Tracksuits with logos in boxy oversize silhouettes, hoodies and hoodie jackets are the ideal companions – whether you’re indoors or out. The logo is positioned in a variety of ways, including as lettering, circular lettering or as a sleek “J!”. Seasonal shades and motifs give the collection a boost, provide a link between the delivery date and emanate the essence of summer. Themed prints support this effect.

The knitwear collection is both summery and variety, including short-sleeve styles and knitted polo necks. Cotton, cotton blends and garment-dyed fabrics emphasise the masculine approach to casual style. The JOOP! logo appears in the form of circular prints on jacquard. Inside-out prints with a logo or the theme print create a cool, exciting feel.

Sports jackets/ shirts

Shirts are given a more hybrid approach, with shirt jackets all over the place right now. In addition to classic styles on lightly brushed compact twill, there are fashionable versions such as ultra lightweight hoodie styles with buttons or zips. Checks and florals give a feeling of freshness, with overdyed soft blends conveying a casual, relaxed silhouette. Meanwhile, light linens and logo prints appeal with their contemporary look. Sports jackets communicate a fashionably casual approach as hybrid styles, shirt jackets or stand-up collar versions and have nearly all the features of outerwear. One highlight is a high-performance, versatile drawstring sports jacket with detachable nylon hood and optional stand-up collar. Washed denim, jersey and cotton blends are the principal fabrics used.