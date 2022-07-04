‘MIAMI VIBES’ INSPIRATION

Under the motto of ‘Miami Vibes’, the new JOOP! JEANS collection spring/summer 2023 reincarnates the cult styles of the 1990s and celebrates the optimistic lifestyle of this vibrant melting pot. Inspired by the city’s flair and kaleidoscope of colours, the graffiti of Wynwood Walls and the legendary Ocean Drive, the collection presents trendy looks ready to accompany their wearer from their morning exercise routine on the beach all the way to evening parties.

JOOP! JEANS SPRING SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION MIAMI VIBES

Under the motto of ‘Miami Vibes’, the new JOOP! JEANS collection offers looks for an uncomplicated, relaxed lifestyle. Modern, sporty and flexible are the keywords of this varied and diverse range. Casual cuts, wide fits and straight silhouettes call the fashion shots this season. Intricate design details and a play on logo and branding are unmistakeably JOOP! The hang tags inform consumers of the use of environmentally friendly materials and raise awareness of sustainability at JOOP!

COLOURS

Inspired by the art deco buildings, graffiti, sun, sea and beach of Miami, the collection goes for intense tones and summery pastels. For the first delivery date, black and white are contrasted with Miami rose, soft pink and sunset orange, enhanced with light grey. The second delivery date sees the CI colours navy and white team up with the striking Miami dolphins orange. Beige, off-white and palm olive dominate the third delivery date, combined with accents in Granny Smith and sky blue.

DENIMS AND CHINOS

JOOP! JEANS Denims are must-have basics that are made using eco-friendly BCI cotton. The finishing and refinement processes are also designed for optimal sustainability. Fashionable wide-leg and cropped styles complement the basic models. Masculine washes with used effects, left-hand denim and total denim looks are on point this season. Chinos revisit popular basics in seasonal colours and fabrics. New additions are the workwear pants, slip-on pants with elastic waist and shorts for hot days.

OUTERWEAR AND LEATHER JACKETS

This season’s jackets focus on a sporty material mix with eye-catching details. The lightweight summer down jackets with sustainable, recycled high-tech filling are joined by matching gilets, super-light stretch jackets, quilted summer jackets, retro diamond quilted jackets with canvas collar and sporty windbreakers. Garment-dyed, crinkled nylon, bonded tech jersey and diamond and fisheye quilting create intriguing textures and surfaces.

The leather jackets are freshened up with lots of new colours. Biker jackets, college blousons, soft nappa jackets, full-grain nappa jackets, used leather styles and shirt jackets guarantee there’s something for everyone. Extra-light jackets made of ultra- thin, textile-look buffed leather are this summer’s latest trend.

JERSEY AND KNITWEAR

Jersey is on point in the JOOP! JEANS range and can be seen in a diverse selection of garments. Tracksuits with logo, hoodies and hoodie jackets are perfect for no-fuss, casual wear both indoors and out. Themed prints on various fabrics, sometimes with embroidery, epitomise the collection’s motto and weave through the product groups as a creative guiding thread. Terry cloth is this summer’s hottest fabric for polos, short-sleeved hoodies and beach shorts. Summery, casual knitwear finds its expression in short-sleeved styles and sporty knitted polos in cotton, linen blends and garment dyes. Trendy highlights are the sunset palm jacquard knitted jacket with hood and belt and the oversized V-neck tank top.

SPORTS JACKETS AND SHIRTS

Sports jackets take on an outerwear look and convey sportiness as hybrids, shirt jackets and stand-up collar models in garment-dyed cotton, jersey and cotton mixes. Intricate, functional details create new appeal and guarantee the typical JOOP! look. Shirts are dominated by light fabrics like linen, soft cotton and Tencel in plain or patterned styles or with graphic motifs and checks. The shirt jackets and denim shirts with washed floral print are guaranteed to turn heads.

BEACHWEAR

This season’s beachwear is diverse and up to date. Notions of summer and the collection’s ‘Miami Vibes’ motto are manifested through countless prints with floral and graphic motifs. The logo beachwear is enhanced with new styles, such as the surfer shorts with cord fastening and shorts with adjustable buckle on the side.

THE JOOP! BRAND

JOOP! is the successful lifestyle brand with German roots and international renown. The product portfolio spans premium menswear and womenswear and is aimed at confident and stylish men and women with a strong interest in fashion and design. The JOOP! and JOOP! JEANS collections impress with their innovative designs and high-quality fabrics and finishes. JOOP! stands for self-evident sexiness and celebrates status and confidence. Bags and shoes, jewellery, watches and eyewear, bodywear, beachwear and legwear join a living collection to complete the portfolio.