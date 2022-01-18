JOOP! JEANS Trend Report Fall Winter 2022/23: Inspiration “Great Heights”

Unter dem Motto “Great Heights zeigt sich JOOP! JEANS im Herbst/Winter 2022/23 auf der Höhe der Zeit und präsentiert moderne, sportive und flexible Looks. Es geht raus und hoch hinaus: Ob Skyscraper oder Berge, Indoor oder Outdoor, JOOP! JEANS reagiert auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Zeit mit einer vielfältigen Kollektion und aufsehenerregenden Highlights. Kreative und funktionale Design-Elemente verschmelzen zu einem Gesamtbild.

With the motto ‘Great Heights’, JOOP! JEANS keeps pace with the times for autumn/winter 2022/23, unveiling modern, sporty and flexible looks. We’re getting up and about - whether skyscraper or mountain, indoors or outdoors, JOOP! JEANS responds to the individual requirements of our time with a versatile collection and head-turning highlights. Creative and functional design elements unite to create a harmonious overall look.

The JOOP! JEANS Autumn/Winter 2022/23 Collection impresses with casual cuts and boxy silhouettes, particularly when it comes to jersey. The style of the 90s with street culture and college elements enjoys an updated comeback. This concept is enhanced with climbing prints to create visual contrasts. Typical JOOP! details lend the looks a distinctive character and result in an exciting, yet harmonious collection. Relaxed, casual volumes echo throughout the different product groups.

Fabrics are soft and cosy with different wools. The use of shearling and nylon brings a touch of coolness. The logo concept continues, but takes on a more subtle, tone-on-tone character. The JOOP! JEANS Denim sees washes become a key design element. Garment-dyed and acid washes are especially prominent in the knitwear and jersey ranges, adding casual touches that enliven the collection. Combined individually, the pieces create an exciting overall look with attractive layering and design details that make each garment a real eye-catcher in its own right.

Colours

The colours in the JOOP! JEANS collection are based on the overall JOOP! collection, yet still create unique looks. Using the brand colours as a basis, seasonal accent shades conjure contrasts, paving the way for pioneering looks and combinations.

For the first delivery date, beige and brown shades meet cream. Curry joins them as an accent colour, guaranteeing striking contrasts. The second delivery date sees earthy olive and mud tones mingle with mauve and Bordeaux accents. The JOOP! brand colours navy, medium blue and cream are teamed with burnt brown-red and intense red for ‘Great Heights’ in the third delivery date.

Collection

The JOOP! JEANS DENIM NOS range has been revamped for A/W 22/23. Modern and slim fits in various washes from blue to black join the portfolio. Models will be available at an earlier delivery date. A total of eleven styles will be offered.

The JOOP! JEANS Denim presents three basic styles modern fit, slim fit and loose fit, enhanced with contemporary cuts with cropped leg and wider thigh. The eye-catching new back labels play matching colours function as connecting elements. Authentic washes, destroyed effects, detailed interiors, and stretch as a must-have for all fabrics add character and guarantee contemporary comfort.

Trousers focus on the tried-and-tested modern and slim fits. Jogging pants are the new basic. Whether plain, checked or with a minimalistic pattern, jersey is on the up. Masculine cargo designs in twill or jersey are also on point. Intricate design details and interiors bring individuality with themed floral, logo and checked prints.

Jackets are indispensable must-haves especially the on-trend outdoor models. Two-in-one hybrids with hoodie, sporty stand-up collar styles in fabric blends. Shirt jackets are strong contenders. Jersey assumes centre stage with wool looks and overdyed cotton on shirt jackets. Quilted styles go casual with nuances of outerwear.

Waistcoats are dominated by outdoor gilets with sustainable, recycled filling. Lightweight waistcoats flaunt sporty taping while casual indoor styles opt for patch pockets and detachable hood in nylon and indoor quilted designs present fabric blends and knitted waistband.

In terms of shirts, the shirt jacket is this season’s pinnacle piece, with a straight cut and more volume, patch pockets and hood. The large checked patterns give it a casual character. Mini and maxi floral prints on cord or other structured fabrics create striking styles. Soft flannel and jersey guarantee cosy comfort. The classic denim shirt adopts heavily treated, super-casual or printed designs from blue to black. Overdyes create a sporty look.

The jersey megatrend meets 90s college styles. The logo theme adopts in a more subtle, tone-on-tone mood to match the season, sometimes in a technoid look with all-over prints and partial lettering. Tone-on-tone, sporty logo tapes become an integral part of the collection. Hoodies join tracksuits as absolute must-haves. The JOOP! logo appears in a variety of pictorial and lettering designs. Multifunctionality and multiple styling options are the name of the game. Fluffy, textured fabrics, super-soft washes, teddy faux fur combined with nylon for sweaters and zipper jackets guarantee cosy comfort. Garment dyes add sportiness. The collection themes of mountain and climbing are portrayed through cool photo and graphic prints.

In the knitwear range, cotton knits with garment dyes and acid-wash effects take care of the casual factor. Hybrids receive an update with nylon, soft bouclé yarn in characteristic new weaves; the mountain intarsia jumpers in a bouclé and cotton blend are guaranteed to turn heads. Turtlenecks remain a hot topic in seasonal styles from clean to cable structure. Fashion-conscious men go for the modern tracksuit with logo tapes.

In the outdoor segment super-light non-down jackets, functional parkas, college styles with all-over wool bomber knitted trims and non-down blousons with contrasting sleeves. Fabric blends and technoid styles are on the rise. Light nylon, structured nylon, cotton nylon, wool, wool blends, and shearling are this season’s hottest fabrics. With subtle or striking logos, teddy lining and text prints on the inside, the details promise not to go unnoticed.

Proportions are wider, but not oversized. Fish-eye quilting on bikers and shirt jackets are seasonal trendsetters. Light non-down jackets and casual parkas are the perfect pieces for the transitional period. Tone-on-tone logo tapes and large sleeve patches with silicone lettering bring things up to date.

Shearling and nylon are hot trends for casual and easy jackets. We support sustainability by renouncing real down and instead opting for the use of highly functional, recycled, sustainable alternative fillings.

When it comes to leather jackets, biker types with quilted details, lambskin jackets with shearling body and nylon sleeves, denim jackets with shearling collar, slightly oversized bomber blousons in a new silhouette with wider, overcut shoulders, light leather quilted jackets, heavily treated lamb nappa jackets with worn-out effects and ultra-casual leather jackets ensure an ample selection to choose from.

The accessories section is dominated by the scarf and the JOOP! logo appears in various facets, from AOPs to statement positions. Checks join the logo for an updated twist. Wool blends brushed viscose and bouclé are soft, warm and cosy. Logo caps, logo faux fur caps with tone-on-tone nylon logo or chequered design are the accessories of the season. Belts are worn with a new masculine, sporty double buckle.

