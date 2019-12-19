JOOP! Men trend report autumn/winter 2020/21

Inspiration “A Winter Affair”

Under the slogan ‘A Winter Affair’, the JOOP! couple leaves the hustle and bustle of the city behind this autumn/winter 2020/21 and heads to the hotspots amidst the peaks of the Alps. Long walks through nature, a weekend for two or partying with friends – the new JOOP! collection offers fashion for all occasions.

Against the backdrop of fascinating scenery and breathtaking panoramas, special moments in life are cultivated and celebrated. Outdoors, but also inside by the fire, at the bar or when dining together, the JOOP! man opts for casual yet eye-catching looks from the new JOOP! Collection and is perfectly styled whatever the occasion.

Colours

The colour scheme for the autumn/winter collection 2020/21 plays with classic tones and seasonal shades. Deliberate contrasts enable harmonious and exciting combinations.

The dark tones in the first delivery instalment are dominated by elegant navy. Winter red teams up with light beige to add vibrant contrasts. Natural shades like ice blue and rock grey echo the theme of the collection and enhance the neutral, light colour scheme.

The second delivery instalment presents dark brown as the collection’s central colour. It is teamed with neutral, elegant beige tones and Alpine accents like wood green and firewood orange to create striking looks. The third delivery date reveals darker nuances, with the trend colour black forming the basis. Stone grey, winter sun yellow and winter herb green add harmony.

JOOP!

The autumn/winter 2020/21 collection presents the next chapter of the modern, contemporary story started by the last JOOP! collection. With silhouettes ranging from casual to unstructured to sharp and precise, the cuts offer plenty of contrast. The spotlight shines on individual, versatile styles that make a sporty and casual statement. High quality, durable fabrics and a perfect fit characterise every piece. The level of detail becomes even more intricate in the individual product groups and defines the brand design in a sustainable and style-defining way.

The trend towards more casual clothing continues unabated. New patterns and designs bring a fashionable touch of modernity to simple, sleek cuts. Casual, unstructured suits in soft knitted looks, for instance, are teamed with washed shirts and overdyed trousers.

Patterns dominate the shirts. Micro and macro floral designs break up the look and add bold touches of colour. Graphic prints create a strong, rich contrast.

The JOOP! Dynamic Products focus on sportiness. Soft jersey fabrics, elastane blends and washed surfaces offer ultimate comfort and impressive shape retention and are perfect for combining with other product groups.

Outerwear is dominated by voluminous woollen looks, mostly in soft, loosely structured, semi-lined designs.

The ‘no-season’ concept is the guiding thought that runs through the collection. Lightness, mobility and comfort define the range. In the high-end segment, cashmere and cashmere/silk blends emphasise JOOP!’s positioning as a premium brand.

Glen check and herringbone patterns are reinterpreted on flat surfaces. Material mixes with nylon and velour bring a breath of fresh air. Natural and technical elements unite to bring a vibrant touch. Checked patterns continue to play a key role – Black Watch, glen check, windowpane check, tartan and herringbone run through the individual product groups. Elegant yarn compositions achieve new three-dimensional, sophisticated looks. Suits take a decisive step towards high-quality sportswear. Hybrid styles with detachable panels and knitted and sporty hoodie inserts modernise the look. The boundaries between classic clothing and sporty outerwear fade.

JOOP!’s characteristic passion for detail is taken to the next level. New, high-quality leather inserts are incorporated in the outerwear. Galvanising techniques refine metallic logo add-ons that feature on selected pieces, creating a contemporary style. Undercollars play with contrasting fabrics and leather looks. Metallic letters create subtle, elegant branding.

Flexibility and lightness set the tone. Ultra-light stretch fabrics retain heat, protect against the wind and transform winter walks into a true fashion statement.