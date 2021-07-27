JOOP! Spring summer collection 2022: JOOP! summer stories

Every summer tells a new tale of sun, sea and sand. The new JOOP! 2022 Spring/Summer collection is right there with you, wherever you go. The summery looks fit every occasion: from (home) office to after work or “out of office“, to important personal moments and major events. We get together outdoors, at a café, bar, on the beach or at outdoor weddings – always looking stylish and a little sexy.

The positive attitude and easy-going spirit of the brand creates an optimistic feel. As a creative design element, the JOOP! logo can be found throughout the entire collection – sometimes subtle, sometimes striking – making clear fashion statements for the summer.

With the hashtag #joopsummerstories, JOOP! presents not only the stylish variety of the brand but also invites friends of the brand to record their own personal summer story in words and images. For an unforgettable summer – with JOOP! at your side. The new JOOP! 2022 Spring/Summer collection exudes an optimistic mood. The warmer months are approaching with a new sense of freedom, spontaneity and openness. The brand’s positive spirit and easy-going attitude are both pioneering and trend-setting.

JOOP! showcases men’s fashion that opens up new perspectives and makes a creative statement. In a casual, straightforward and yet sophisticated way, the new JOOP! looks express a positive, forward-looking approach to life. We live in the here and now, but keep a close eye on the future.

Thanks to the smart twist on the JOOP! logo, the focus is on attitude and belonging, without coming across as superficial. The collection reveals its pedigree in its attention to detail and in the high, increasingly sustainable, quality of craftsmanship.

By blending ready-to-wear and sportswear, tailoring and outerwear, the JOOP! range is both pioneering and fashion-forward. A sporty style is interpreted with elegance and permeates all product groups in the collection.

The characteristic JOOP! design provides a sense of orientation, but also flexibility and freedom thanks to mix-and-match items. New standards are set in terms of elaborate details and craftsmanship. Soft fabrics and casual material combinations increase comfort.

JOOP! is also undergoing a fundamental shift in terms of sustainability, with sustainably produced BCI cotton being used for our cotton items from spring/summer 2022. For the padding in our outerwear range, animal down is being replaced by recycled, temperature-regulating high-tech down. We are also placing a greater focus on animal welfare by using only mulesing-free merino wool. Using its own specially developed hang tags, JOOP! informs the consumer and raises awareness of the topic of sustainability.

Colours

JOOP! is opening the first delivery date with a summer campaign: Light beige and off-white, rich olive and soft brown are used as calming basic colours, broken up by exciting flashes of intense lemon yellow. Blue shades from soft blue to navy determine the summer palette in the following delivery period. Combined with masculine fuchsia – this season’s hottest shade – the result is a positive, energising feeling.

The third delivery date turns to cool and clean for the hotter months of the year: Classic black, white and grey combine for a vibrant, modern effect when teamed with bright, almost neon orange.

Ready to wear

In its suits collection, JOOP! opts for casual, stylish mix-and-match looks. Functional elements, comfortable jersey styles and high-tech charm stylishly bridge the gap between the office and working from home. The highlights are sporty styles, jogging pants and club blazer combinations, cotton suits and wool/elastane/jersey combinations.

A small but perfect modular range fulfils every requirement in terms of modern tailoring: a perfect cut in slim fit and extra slim fit, comfort, performance and exceptional attention to detail are unmistakably JOOP!

In the sports jackets range, versatility and comfort and the key areas of focus. Casual, easy-going, unlined, ultra lightweight and therefore easy to wear, the sports jacket can be worn on any occasion. The highlights include two-in-one styles with detachable hoods or quilted inlays, as well as a nylon quilted sports jacket with a detachable jersey hood. Jersey, wool blends, cotton blends with elastane and frisé fabrics unite functionality and comfort. Shirt jackets and waistcoats are the hottest trends for split suit styles.

In the trousers collection, sporty jogging pants, easy chinos and cargo pants in comfortable materials and with an elasticated waistband are the hottest trends. Shorter leg lengths and waistband darts are in high demand. Various types of sports jackets can be combined within the fashionable split suit style. New light, flexible nylon fabrics become summery all-rounders in combination with the easy-going sports jacket and are ideal for your travel wardrobe.

Outerwear/ leather jackets

In terms of coats, trench coats with functional details are undergoing a modern revival. The highlight is a single-breasted oversize trench that unites a summery light feel with a comfortable feel. High-tech parkas with a perforated JOOP! logo, casual details and modern interior play on coolness. Ultra lightweight stretch nylon and a detachable hood emphasise its high-tech credentials.

The new jacket collection is modern, fashionable and diverse. A material mix comprising a range of textures and surfaces provides a casual boost. Biker jackets feature quilting and light padding, college jackets come in high-tech woven mesh or as a hybrid material mix and there are ultra lightweight quilted bomber jackets. In addition, they are joined by a summery long jacket with a stand-up collar.

In terms of their level of detail and high-quality interiors, leather jackets are approaching the same calibre as outerwear. In addition to classic biker jackets, modern shirt jackets and asymmetric premium biker jackets with denim elements all achieve the coolness factor.

Shirts

Casual, fashionable and dynamic shirts are increasingly taking the place of the classic business shirt and impressing the wearer with their performance and comfort. Fashionable eye-catchers include the overshirt with striking JOOP! print and the shirt jacket with buttons or zip. Soft cotton, cotton stretch and high-performance fibres are showcased in block colours, patterns and with progressive (maxi) florals and logos.

Jersey/ knitwear

Branding comes to the forefront in the Knitwear range, with logo jacquards communicating a casual brand affinity. A fashion must-have is the tracksuit with inset side stripes, whose zip top is combined with knitted shorts with logo lettering. A wide range of polo necks and T-shirts mean you’re all set for summer. Linen blends and light bouclé styles provide exceptional comfort. A striking summer-themed print with a leaf design is found throughout the entire collection and particularly in the knitwear collection as a jacquard.

Jersey is the key product group communicating fashion, style and freshness and is thus the main driver behind the summer season. This includes the sometimes subtle and sometimes bold play on the logo and branding that reflects our identity. Sometimes it appears as a logo stripe that runs through various product types, or printed or embroidered on sweatshirts or hoodies, or as a cornflower all-over print in a trendy material mix and in contrast with jersey fabrics.

In the modern classics collection, there are striped linen shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts with new striped cuffs for a casual elegance. JOOP! Premium T-shirts live up to their name in the finest Peruvian pima cotton. Soft scuba fabrics, cosy interlock and mercerised cotton overdyes reveal the colours of the season.