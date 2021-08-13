JOOP! targets the UK with men’s fashion offering

German fashion and lifestyle brand JOOP! is looking to become more than just an iconic fragrance in the UK, with a renewed focus on its men’s fashion blending ready-to-wear, sportswear, tailoring, outerwear and denim.

Launched in 1987 in Germany, cult lifestyle label JOOP!, which is already a household name in more than 43 countries, is focusing on an international strategy to promote its collections spanning menswear, womenswear, footwear, bags, jewellery, watches, eyewear, bodywear, beachwear, fragrance, and even homeware.

In the UK, JOOP! is looking to place its menswear offering in front of British consumers, with its spring/summer 2022 collection delivering its signature, self-evident sexy and confident aesthetic with a mixture of casual tailoring, quality jersey pieces, and elevated loungewear, alongside JOOP! Jeans.

Gregor Langerspacher, head of design at JOOP! menswear, told FashionUnited: “For us, the JOOP! man is a modern, confident man who enjoys living life to the fullest and who loves showing this too.

“He stands for an urban style but with an elegant twist – no matter his age. This is exactly the approach we are taking with our collections. At the end of the day, it’s the customer’s inner mindset that counts. Some people are old at 18 and some are young at 80 – that’s the motto that has guided us at JOOP!”

JOOP! Men’s spring/summer 2022

For spring/summer, JOOP! men’s fashion opens up a new perspective and makes a creative statement with casual tailoring to highlight the brand’s straightforward yet sophisticated approach. Offering relaxed fabrics and a mixed-and-matched approached to allow for versatile styling to create dressed up and dressed down looks by teaming with sporty jogger pants.

Ready-to-wear highlights include a modular range of suiting in slim fit and extra slim fit, sporty two-in-one style jackets with detachable hoods or quality inlays, chinos and cargo pants in comfortable materials, and fashion-forward shirts in block colours, patterns and statement florals and logos.

Modern silhouettes, attention to detail, and a subtle play on the branding elements are the very features that set JOOP! apart from others. The famous JOOP! cornflower logo, representing the heritage of the brand, is a recurrent motif alongside the JOOP! lettering to create eye-catching prints and subtle statement detailing.

The JOOP! Jeans range is modern, casual and flexible, with a focus on casual cuts, looser fits and boxy styles, alongside jersey pieces. There is also a spotlight on the JOOP! logo as a new minimalistic ‘J’ shown in a circular print or as a standalone typographic element.

JOOP! is also undergoing a fundamental shift in terms of sustainability, with sustainable produced BCI cotton being used for its cotton items, while its outerwear has updated its padding by replacing animal down with recycled, temperature-regulated high-tech down. In addition, JOOP! is placing a focus on animal welfare by using only mulesing-free merino wool.

Contact sales agency Love Brands in the UK for wholesale information.