JOOP! Wedding capsule collection spring summer 2022

Celebrations are back! The wedding, party and event theme is booming. JOOP! offers an extensive range for bridegrooms and guests for all special occasions, divided into the Classic Wedding, Bohemian Wedding and Party segments.

In the Classic Wedding segment, premium wool fabrics with a sheen and exclusive jacquards are fit for any occasion, and as waistcoats and accessories such as bow ties, pocket squares, cummerbunds and ascot ties are embellished with the logo and branding. The legendary cornflower all-over print and a graphic print with wordmark and stylised cornflower are shown with a new and modern twist. The outfit is completed with a matching shirt.

The relaxed, unconventional summer wedding on the beach or in the countryside is the next big thing. In its Bohemian Wedding segment, JOOP! presents easy-going luxury. Premium linen and striking cotton suits unite elegance and comfort. Soft-washed shirts with summery tie styles and linen accessories complete the look.

Dinner jackets and velvet dinner jackets from the JOOP! Evening Capsule collection or the Dare It Capsule collection are ideal for (wedding) festivities, with the collections are designed in a modular way. The finest wool fabrics with elastane lend the outfit comfort and freedom of movement. Fabrics with shiny effects using the finest lurex yarn or with lapels in black silk. Dare to take the leap towards mixing and matching.