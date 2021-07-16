JOSH V SS22 | about the collection

Like the rest of the world, JOSH V is ready to move on. When this collection was coming together—several months and many lockdowns into the pandemic, we felt the need for inspiration. By daydreaming of holidays, traveling and amazing parties, the start of the SS’22 gave us the spirit of “free range” and a “free mind”. This season takes you on a journey into a new territory—a joyful, upbeat place in poetic colors. The SS’22 collection has a sense of optimism – it’s about having fun again and to put something positive into the world. We take you on a journey through our dreams; we used inspiration from the 70ties nostalgic looks with great layering and mood-lifting print patterns.

Summer of Love with a luscious twist. Summer qualities in soft sherbet colors look fresh and luxurious, showing our desire for more dressed-up situations. Sport as movement; during lockdown, you probably walked around your house just to get a sense of moving your body. There’s always that twisted perversion that we like to play with as with fabric qualities – sharp and tailored in jersey. The language of clothes and fashion gave us access to different palettes of colors and textures – Moulage is used throughout the collections; a technique where the fabric has the freedom to create and shape.

The JOSH V Spring and Summer collections are sunnier and happier than ever. As such, SS’22 is joyful. It’s a “true resort collection” in its emphasis on beachy, warm weather clothes and travel—in some cases, quite literally. It’s sparkling joy and optimism to no end.