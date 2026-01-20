Julian Dunkerton, CEO of Superdry, outlines future steps: From the relaunch of Bench to the new Superdry & Co. Collection

Superdry returned to Pitti Uomo in Florence, the trade fair that concluded on January 16, for the second consecutive season, following the brand's successful relaunch and return to profitability. At the Fortezza da Basso, the company presented the new Superdry & Co. Autumn/Winter collection.

There are numerous updates both stylistically—including the commitment to relaunching the Bench brand, and in terms of distribution strategy and the exploration of new markets. Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, takes stock of the situation, sharing the company’s plans and its significant past and future milestones.

You recently underwent a rebranding by introducing Superdry & Co. last season. How is the label's narrative evolving, and what are the main innovations for the Autumn/Winter 2026-27 season?

Currently, our energy is focused on brand awareness, which translates into both stylistic innovation and the refits of a large portion of our store estate. The Superdry & Co. rebranding includes a new logo and a more premium, preppy look. The introduction of "& Co" is intended to emphasize our goal of presenting other brands under the same umbrella, such as the recently acquired license for the Bench brand.

We are working across our entire retail network to implement the new branding. Superdry & Co is the quintessential "affordable preppy" brand; we are consolidating this identity and intend to focus more and more on this aesthetic.

What is the mood for the upcoming Autumn/Winter season?

We always start with the classics - that’s our DNA - and then we go back in and make them better. So you’ll see richer, more tactile fabrics, and the cuts are just a bit sharper and more considered. Outerwear is doing a lot of the work this season. The Premium Hood Puffer is made in really textured, premium-feeling fabrics, so it gives you proper protection against the elements, but it doesn’t look overworked. And the Arctic Windcheater’s back, it’s one of those iconic staples for Superdry - we’ve updated it with a borg-lined hood, tightened up the branding, and given it a bit more structure for cold weather.

The other big focus is layering. Everything’s designed to sit together easily. The fleece range is warm without being bulky, the wool jackets add that smarter utility feel, and we’ve gone back to the Harringtons and given them more shape - still timeless, but cleaner and more intentional.

What are the new product developments and the categories you are prioritizing most?

Womenswear as a whole has moved from representing 40% of our mix to 50%; this segment is currently our primary growth driver. Additionally, we are attracting a younger customer than in recent years, with teenagers returning to the brand, which is fantastic to see.

Regarding product categories, knitwear remains central, delivered through a rich mix of textures and weights. Great classics return with renewed clarity: from rugby shirts and tailored polos to Oxford shirts, every piece is perfected through fabric innovation and fit.

Cult by Superdry is the bold expression of the brand's original DNA: oversized cuts, archival graphics, and a spirit of subcultural authenticity define this capsule, evolving it for a new generation. Completing the story is SD Co By Superdry, which continues to establish itself as a fundamental pillar of the brand. Its influence runs through the entire collection, manifesting in clean lines, tailored finishes, and a "quiet luxury" that redefines heritage through a distinctly British lens. The upcoming Autumn/Winter collection is a season of balance. Where form meets function and heritage meets craftsmanship, every piece is created not just to be worn, but to be lived in.

What is your pricing policy and who is your target consumer?

As I mentioned, our brand represents the current preppy trend with accessible prices and incredible value for money. We have always been price-conscious and have kept this approach over the decades since the brand was founded in 2003. We use our volumes to reduce production costs, but never compromising on our quality, which remains fantastic.

I started as a retailer, so price has always been incredibly important to me. I set the price architecture over 20 years ago at an accessible level and we have maintained it throughout the brand’s journey.

We’re seeing a much younger consumer discover our brand. When we opened our new Nottingham store at the end of last year, there were about 450 teenage girls queuing to get in. Something is changing for the better from a brand perspective; we had about 600 million views on TikTok last year. Usually, young people reject what came before them, but nonetheless, you can see they love certain brands and are distancing themselves from poor-quality fast fashion. Today, they are looking for more vintage and preppy styles, and Superdry is very good at both.

You have developed a major retail and wholesale strategy that aims for greater control and cohesion. Can you tell us in detail how this is being implemented?

We are opening new franchise stores and have signed agreements to establish ourselves in new territories. We are also working to present the right model for high-end department stores and multi-brand retailers, so that we are attractive and easily integrated into premium store offerings.

Proximity to other quality brands enhances our value. In 2026, we’ll be focusing on key markets such as Europe - specifically Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, and Spain.

How does your presence at Pitti fit into this vision?

We are meeting with buyers from premium department stores. Just today, here at Pitti Uomo, I spoke with an Italian department store group that wanted to expand their partnership with us. We returned to Pitti Uomo last June after a six-year absence because it is the benchmark international fair for menswear and the ideal place to launch our new collections. It also represents a return to our roots: Superdry debuted right here in Florence twenty-three years ago, so it feels very authentic for us to be here.

You relaunched Bench a few months ago. What strategy are you following for this sub-brand?

In the '90s, I was the largest retailer of Bench. I even designed some of the garments. When the opportunity arose to obtain the license to reintroduce it to the market, I jumped at it because I genuinely love the product. What we have done is take it into the future with a nod to the past. It is an interesting brand for us because it is very well-positioned for the young British consumer. Placing it alongside Superdry is an exciting proposition because Bench is a totally different offering and the two brands do not compete. We will create shop-in-shops; all our larger stores, such as London, Manchester, and Glasgow, will stock it immediately. In 2026, we expect dedicated Bench spaces to reach around forty in the UK; our shop-in-shop project will launch in March.

Fiscal year 2025 marked a major turning point with the return to profitability. How do you intend to maintain this momentum, and what are the main priorities for 2026?

We will continue with the strategy that we already have in place that allowed us to achieve these fantastic results. We are now incredibly efficient and have removed the superfluous to create a very clear offering. We are very confident in our progress and future direction.

For the current year, we are aiming for a constant improvement in our margins and to make our presence felt in every international and European market. We see the sales data of our competitors, and we are always at the top of the BRC (British Retail Consortium) rankings; we are continually making progress relative to the market. I am very excited - we have created some of our best-selling garments ever and we have some incredible opportunities ahead of us.