For the spring/ summer collection ‘22, the designer Jannik Andersen has continued to develop Just Junkies in a contemporary street fashion style. Always with a starting focus on the denim, where, for this season, you will find a range from stretchy skinny fits to rigid bootcuts, with washes inspired from the late 80s/ early 90s.

So, you will find for example lovely, bleached, open end washes and colored denim.

Mr. Andersen then adds an updated take on street fashion for the collection. This take makes the clothes more vivid and also easy to wear and combine. The SS22 collection contains, among other things, wide pleated pants, sports inspired technical shorts, thin oversized parkas, resort shirts, relaxed sweats and a nice variation of different fleece items. The kind of items you need to have in your closet to build an easy-going look.

The color range mostly consists of washed down earthy tones. Incredibly well put together in symbiosis with each other.

Just Junkies SS22 collection is cutting edge but at the same time commercial. It all depends on how the consumer chooses to wear the items. As a consumer you can choose several different ways to build your look. Nothing is wrong, everything is right, as long as you are you and that you rock your outfit.