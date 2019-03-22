JW Anderson launches infomercial

British fashion designer JW Anderson has created a new advertising campaign in the form of an infomercial.

Before online shopping, social media, messaging apps and digital channels, infomercials were a way of long form advertising known as paid programming.

Actors would showcase products aimed largely at female audiences, discussing household goods, fashion, jewelry and beauty with an ad typically lasting a tedious 30 or 60 minutes in length. A toll-free number would be prominently displayed on screen for viewers to buy the products.

The irony of the infomercial wasn’t lost on Anderson reports Luxury Daily, who’s campaign parodies always-scripted but seemingly ad-libbing hosts discussing the usefulness of his SS19 Keyts bags on the New York subway, replete with tongue-in-cheek remarks.

Anderson’s infomercial stars Tony-nominated cabaret performer Justin Vivian Blond as the fictional celebrity host Sandie Stone. “I have always been an enormous fan of Viv” said the label’s founder and creative director Jonathan Anderson to Luxury Daily. “I remember working on some of my first collections and listening to her albums on repeat.

The infomercial is the first part of the brand’s new social media campaign, entitled JWA-TV. Subsequent segments will include Anderson’s signature bags the Anchor Logo and the Bike.